The Office of PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang expressed regret over a Malaysiakini news report titled "'The most wicked of Muslims are not as oppressive as non-Muslims' - Hadi", which it claimed was quoted out of context.

According to the office, the PAS president's original speech was meant to explain that politics in Islam is based on sin and reward, which leads to a just administration and guarantees the rights of the non-Muslim community.

"We regret the reporting narrative that could cause misunderstanding among the public and reject any racial sentiments being played up ahead of polling in the Malacca state election," it said in a media statement today.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported that Hadi (above) reminded Muslims of the importance of fulfilling their obligation to vote.

Speaking at the BN-Perikatan Nasional grand finale stage, the Marang MP also stressed that Islamic politics is based on sin and reward, compared to non-Muslims who are more oppressive.

"Because we do not come out to vote, others rule. They do as they please; they are unjust and do not fulfil the trust Allah has mandated.

"That is why Muslims must fulfil this obligation to lead all of humanity.

"The most wicked of Muslims, the worst of Muslims governing the country, are not as oppressive as non-Muslims," Hadi explained before more than 1,000 supporters of both coalitions at an event held in Bukit Katil, Malacca, last night.

The PAS veteran also highlighted the history of Islamic civilisation, including the arrival of Islam in the state of Malacca before it was colonised in 1511, noting that Islam was never extinguished in this country.

Hadi's political secretary, Syahir Sulaiman, later told Malaysiakini that the politician's statement was referring to what occurred in the history of Islamic governance.