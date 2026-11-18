Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan has issued a formal apology to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over the "kencing" pantun, which was perceived as taking a swipe at Pakatan Harapan during a Dewan Rakyat sitting on Monday.

Ahmad’s apology letter, dated Nov 17, was submitted to the office of the Prime Minister’s Senior private secretary today.

The apology is believed to have been made following calls by Harapan MPs demanding his resignation.

According to the letter Malaysiakini sighted, Ahmad admitted to the slip in his remarks, including the pantun (poem) recited during his ministry’s committee-stage winding-up session in the Dewan Rakyat.

"I have always been fond of using pantun in my speeches. The pantun was not included in my winding-up text and was delivered while responding to two MPs' questions regarding toll reductions and abolitions.

"However, I take full responsibility for those words, and I have already retracted the word 'kencing' in the pantun in Parliament," Ahmad said in the letter.

On Monday, the Dewan Rakyat briefly erupted into commotion when Ahmad used the word “kencing” (urine) in a pantun he recited, which Harapan lawmakers took as a dig at their coalition.

The Pontian MP was told to clean up his act and retract the word after Jelutong MP RSN Rayer objected.

The uproar began during the committee-stage Budget 2027 debate when Hulu Terengganu MP Rosol Wahid asked whether promises that had allegedly gone unfulfilled were made merely to win an election.

Ahmad replied that many promises remained unfulfilled, before asking if the house wanted to hear a pantun.

A group of Pakatan Harapan leaders held a press conference challenging Ahmad Maslan to step down as deputy minister over the pantun

Calls to resign

Following the incident, a group of Harapan MPs held a separate press conference challenging Ahmad to step down as deputy minister over the pantun, which was seen as mocking the prime minister's administration.

Rayer, who joined the press conference, also urged Ahmad to resign if he was no longer aligned with the prime minister.

In his apology letter yesterday, Ahmad also stated his full support for Anwar’s administration until the end of its term, pledging to carry out his duties well as a member of the administration.

"I have no intention of undermining or severing cooperation within the unity government," he added.

Ahmad concluded his letter with a special pantun dedicated to Anwar, which read:

Bunga rimbun, cantik tercipta,

Berakar umbi, menambah seri,

Maaf dipohon, saya pinta,

Kepada YAB, Perdana Menteri.

(Lush and beautiful blooms take form,

Deeply rooted, they add to the splendour;

I humbly seek forgiveness,

From the honourable prime minister.)



