Several school administrators and teachers from a boarding school in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, had been relieved from their duties temporarily following the death of a Form Three student yesterday, said the Education Ministry.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the ministry had also handed over CCTV footage from the boarding school to the police to facilitate their investigations into the matter.

"To safeguard the well-being of the school community, students who are not sitting for examinations will be allowed to return home on Friday (Nov 20). Psychosocial support has also been provided to those affected.

"I wish to stress that the ministry will not compromise on any negligence or breaches of safety procedures should these be established through the findings of the investigation," she said on Facebook.

Fadhlina also urged the public not to speculate, but to give the authorities space to complete their investigation and respect the privacy of the victim's family.

Post-mortem today

According to media reports, the Form Three student was found dead within the school compound yesterday.

However, details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain sketchy, with police yet to issue an official statement.

A post-mortem was scheduled for 9am this morning, according to Fadhlina.

Police outside of the boarding school in Perak

The incident has also drawn the attention of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, an alumnus of a school in Kuala Kangsar.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he had instructed the authorities to conduct a "thorough, transparent and prompt investigation to establish the actual cause of the incident".

"No aspect should be overlooked to ensure that justice is served and that similar incidents can be prevented from recurring," he stressed.