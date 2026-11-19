PAS has decided to sit out the upcoming Sarawak polls, the first time since it started contesting in the state in 2001.

This comes after its ally, BN, also decided to opt out of the state polls, citing an understanding with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In a statement today, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision was made after taking into account current political developments and various other considerations.

"PAS will continue to give its commitment to efforts to strengthen unity, political stability, and the people’s well-being, in line with the party's policies," the former minister stated.

The Sarawak state election is scheduled for Dec 12, with nominations set on Nov 28 and early voting on Dec 8.

The Islamist party’s decision could have implications for Perikatan Nasional’s broader political ambitions, as the coalition aspires to return to Putrajaya, where support from GPS could help it secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan

GPS was previously part of the PN-led federal government under then-prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Following the hung Parliament in the 2022 general election, GPS initially backed PN's bid to form the federal government before switching its support to Pakatan Harapan, led by Anwar Ibrahim.

PAS began contesting for Sarawak state seats in the 2001 state election by fielding three candidates. It has never won any so far.

Its last attempt was in the 2021 state election, contesting the Beting Maro seat, which has a Malay-Melanau voter majority. However, it lost to GPS by 1,711 votes.