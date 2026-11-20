YOURSAY | 'Where were the checks and balances in Malaysia?'

Bank Negara won't hesitate to act against breaches in Deutsche Bank case

Deutsche Bank 'lowballing' Malaysia in proposed 1MDB settlement - source

M'sia to review leaked files on Deutsche Bank's 1MDB-linked transactions, minister says

Iv4n: Bank Negara has said it will not hesitate to act if it finds breaches in the Deutsche Bank case. But the question is whether the central bank did enough when the transactions were taking place.

Deutsche Bank's own reviews reportedly flagged gaps in how it reported cross-border transactions linked to 1MDB. So what did Bank Negara actually see at the time, and what was missing from the reports it received?

I understand there are limits to what BNM can disclose while investigations are ongoing. I hope it follows the trail all the way and tells Malaysians what it finds when it can.

Thank you, Malaysiakini, for keeping at this. After all these years, we are still learning how much we did not know.

Knucklehead2: Just imagine how many VVIPs had their questionable dealings quietly hidden, facilitated, or overlooked by banks operating in Malaysia over the years.

The truly disturbing part is that such issues often come to light through leaked documents, foreign investigations, whistleblowers, and investigative journalists, rather than discoveries publicly announced by our own regulators.

That's the real national embarrassment. Malaysians are left wondering: if these leaks had never happened, would we ever have known?

GreenHare9358: If only we had been this diligent when the crime was being committed. Billions of ringgit might have been saved from being looted had the relevant authorities acted earlier.

Anonymous_1591623048548.07351591622179793: Where were the checks and balances in Malaysia?

What about the Finance Ministry and 1MDB's senior staff? Were there no safeguards against the abuse of public funds, or were those responsible simply turning a blind eye?

DonGetMeWrong: Bank Negara says it will not hesitate to act against breaches of banking regulations. But can it demonstrate the same resolve when dealing with failures closer to home?

Consider the scandals involving Tabung Haji, Felda, the Armed Forces Fund Board, and several government-linked companies.

Regulatory accountability must apply across the board, not just to foreign banks.

BlueFish0451: Why does the world keep lowballing Malaysia?

Look at the trajectory of the 1MDB scandal. Billions were allegedly looted, investigations stretched across multiple jurisdictions and convictions were secured, yet the principal figure eventually moved from prison to house arrest.

Which part of that story inspires confidence?

A country is not lowballed because it lacks resources, talent, or opportunities. It is lowballed when it repeatedly gives the impression that accountability is negotiable.

Confidence is earned through competence, transparency, and credible institutions. Without them, even the most compelling national narrative struggles to command respect.

CitizenAli: Thank you, Malaysiakini, for publishing this series of Deutsche Bank leaks and exposing its connection to the 1MDB scandal, which has long haunted the country.

Taxpayers are still servicing 1MDB debts despite former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak receiving a partial pardon.

Credit is due to the Asset Recovery Taskforce, headed by the attorney-general and the MACC, for its efforts to track down and recover the stolen assets.

According to the figures cited, about 70 percent of the assets, or RM31 billion, have been recovered. This is no small feat, and the efforts of former MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki and his team deserve recognition.

Headhunter: Do not negotiate if Deutsche Bank's offer is insincere or paltry.

Take the matter to court and pursue every possible sen, including punitive damages and accrued interest. The money belongs to all Malaysians, and the government must protect the public interest.

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