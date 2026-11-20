Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim must explain Malaysia’s decision to welcome Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing during a state visit on Oct 8, said Charles Santiago, after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya.

The former Klang MP said the historic ICJ ruling, which held Myanmar responsible for the Rohingya genocide during its 2017 military operations in Rakhine state, makes Malaysia’s diplomatic overtures toward the junta leader increasingly difficult to defend.

In a statement, Charles said Anwar had previously assured Min Aung Hlaing that Malaysia would seek ways to facilitate Myanmar’s return to Asean, despite warnings from various quarters regarding the implications of granting such diplomatic recognition.

The Rohingya genocide case was brought before the ICJ by The Gambia in 2019, alleging that Myanmar had violated the Genocide Convention following its military crackdown against the Muslim minority.

Myanmar’s 2017 military operations in Rakhine forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh, amid widespread reports of killings, sexual violence, and the destruction of villages.

In January 2020, the ICJ issued provisional measures ordering Myanmar to take steps to prevent genocidal acts against the Rohingya remaining in the country and to ensure that relevant evidence was not destroyed.

The International Court of Justice

Charles said the latest ICJ ruling marks the first time the court has found a state responsible for genocide in a judgment on the merits, representing a major victory for the Rohingya who have spent nearly a decade demanding recognition, accountability, and justice.

The court found that the Myanmar military had killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed widespread sexual violence, subjected children to extreme violence, attacked those fleeing, and destroyed villages.

Charles also commended The Gambia for taking Myanmar to the ICJ, while questioning Malaysia’s efforts to help Myanmar return to Asean as the junta faces the genocide ruling.

Asean readmission despite inaction

Myanmar had previously been excluded from high-level Asean meetings after a February 2021 military coup that ousted the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Following the coup, Asean reached a Five-Point Consensus which, among other things, called for an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue among all stakeholders, mediation by an Asean special envoy, and humanitarian assistance.

However, the junta’s failure to demonstrate meaningful progress in implementing the consensus led to Myanmar’s leaders being barred from high-level Asean summits.

Charles said Myanmar’s readmission into Asean should not be treated as a diplomatic handout or used to restore the junta’s international legitimacy.

Instead, he said, the process must be contingent upon concrete political and institutional reforms, a cessation of violence, meaningful engagement with all stakeholders, and compliance with international obligations.

“Granting legitimacy before accountability is not diplomacy; it is appeasement,” he said.

'Use ICJ ruling to turn the screws'

Charles urged Asean to treat the ICJ ruling as a turning point by leveraging its diplomatic and political influence to ensure Myanmar complies with the court’s orders.

This includes pressuring Myanmar to take effective measures to prevent genocide, investigate and prosecute those responsible, preserve evidence, and guarantee non-repetition.

He also said the rights of displaced Rohingya must remain a priority, including the right to a safe, voluntary, and dignified return, the restoration of their citizenship, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Rohingya refugees

Charles proposed that Asean establish a credible monitoring mechanism involving independent human rights experts and regularly assess Myanmar’s level of compliance with the court’s ruling.

However, he acknowledged that enforcing the ICJ’s decision faces challenges as the court lacks its own enforcement mechanism, while Myanmar’s junta has repeatedly shown reluctance to bow to international pressure.

Charles also urged other countries to consider targeted sanctions and coordinated action against military leaders and those financing or supporting the junta, including asset freezes where legally permitted.

He said the international community must use the two-year reporting window to demand measurable progress, rather than merely waiting for Myanmar to submit its next report.

“The ICJ has spoken. Now the world must act,” he said.