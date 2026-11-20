Rafizi Ramli shared a letter from a retired senior civil servant with the “Tan Sri” title, expressing hope in his vision for the country’s future, serving as a morale booster after Bersama’s loss in the Malacca state election.

Bersama lost its deposits in all the seats it contested in the state polls, except Bemban, where Pakatan Harapan was absent.

In a social media post today, Rafizi, who is a Bersama founder, said the letter from the woman whom he has known from afar for years reminded him that there are still some in society who understand his struggle, despite facing criticism and hatred.

Rafizi said the woman, who previously helmed several major institutions, sent a flower bouquet along with a small card a few months ago.

In the letter, the woman wrote as a grandmother to three grandchildren aged nine, 10, and 15, expressing her wish for a better future for them and other children with potential to be nurtured, including those with special needs.

“Your vision points to a good future for our country,” the woman wrote in the letter.





Challenging the status quo

Rafizi said the message meant a great deal to him, particularly as Bersama faces questions regarding its direction after failing to win any seats in the elections it has contested since its establishment six months ago.

Rafizi Ramli during a ceramah in Malacca on Nov 16

Rafizi said he remains in politics because he believes it can bring significant impact to society, even though it does not promise financial rewards or appreciation, and instead often invites condemnation when one chooses to stand by their principles.

He said Bersama was founded to build a political platform with a stronger foundation to counter political divisiveness, which he claimed allows politicians to gain support without being held accountable for their actions.

“Bersama exists for this purpose. It is in it for the long run,” he said.

Rafizi said the party aims to challenge the old political culture, which he argued relies too heavily on racial and religious sentiments to inflame voters, while demanding that criticisms directed at political opponents also be applied to one’s own allies when they do the same.

He also said society needs to understand the structural weaknesses in politics that can narrow the space and opportunities for future generations.

Rafizi acknowledged that Bersama is still small and faces scepticism, but said the party possesses strengths that can be developed to overcome conventional political approaches.

He urged citizens who believe in the long-term process to join the effort to build a stronger political foundation, rather than opting for quick fixes that only yield temporary results.

“Until then, we will convince one grandmother, one parent, one grandchild at a time,” he said.