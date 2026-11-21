Former DAP election strategist Ong Kian Ming has warned that Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong’s remarks on business closures during Friday prayers in Terengganu could hurt the party’s chances of retaining Bangi in the next general election.

The row began after Khoo, who has since apologised, shared a photo of a Kuala Terengganu City Council notice that he said appeared to require all businesses to close from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Fridays.

Ong (above), who was Bangi lawmaker from 2018 to 2022, said there was a “real danger” that Malay voters would go to the polls thinking about Khoo’s Facebook post instead of its incumbent Syahredzan Johan’s accomplishments.

“It is sad to see the hard work undertaken by Syahredzan and his team undermined by stupid actions and statements like the stunt pulled by Khoo,” he said.

In a series of posts on X today, Ong warned that DAP could lose Bangi if BN or Perikatan Nasional fielded a “moderate and inclusive Malay candidate” against Syahredzan.

Syahredzan Johan

Syahredzan retained Bangi for Pakatan Harapan in the 15th general election with a 69,701-vote majority over his closest challenger from PAS.

Repercussions in Bentong, Raub

Ong said the controversy could also have repercussions in other DAP-held seats that has a significant proportion of Malay voters, including Bentong and Raub.

Ong, a former DAP central executive committee member, however stated that “the damage has already been done”.

“Another example of how the DAP has shot itself in the foot again,” said Ong who quit the party on Aug 31.

Khoo Poay Tiong

In his apology this morning, Khoo admitted that the wording and tone of his earlier post had caused misunderstanding, offence and unease, particularly among Muslims.

READ MORE: DAP MP draws flak from allies, foes over Terengganu prayer policy remarks

He also said he respected Friday prayers and had no intention of questioning or belittling the practice.

Thirteen Muslim DAP grassroots members yesterday criticised Khoo for commenting without first consulting local party leaders, while Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim called on him to retract his remarks and apologise.

The Terengganu state policy dates back to 2014 and applies to Muslim-owned supermarkets and food premises.

In 2024, the council clarified that non-Muslim-owned food premises could operate as usual unless they employed Muslim workers, who must be given time to attend Friday prayers.

Premises run by female workers could apply for permission to stay open.