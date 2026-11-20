Myanmar's military-backed government today dismissed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling holding the country responsible for genocide against Rohingya Muslims as "not fair” and “not unanimous". Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local daily.

Khaing Khaing Soe, a spokesperson for President Min Aung Hlaing, said the government would need time to study the ruling, according to Myanmar Now news outlet.

"Not all 15 judges agreed. Nine agreed with this decision. Six disagreed.

“So, this is not a unanimous decision. I would say it is not fair," she said.

Khaing Khaing Soe also referred to the positions of US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on international judicial institutions while responding to the judgement.

The ICJ on Thursday ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing

The court ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and take measures to prevent further violations.

The case was brought by the West African nation of The Gambia in 2019.

The ruling was described as a historic first in holding a state directly responsible for committing genocide and was widely welcomed by the international community.

Min Aung Hlaing was commander of Myanmar's military, locally known as the Tatmadaw, when it launched its campaign against Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine State in 2017.

The military operations killed thousands of Rohingya and drove more than one million people into neighbouring Bangladesh.

- Bernama