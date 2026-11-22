The Home Ministry is looking into tightening security controls at security force bases, including military and police installations, following the discovery of 96.6kg of drugs at an air force base recently.

Its minister, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said it is expected to be discussed at the cabinet meeting on Nov 27.

“This measure is necessary as security controls are more focused on the country’s official entry points.

“But, as a result of this incident, the prime minister has called on the Home Ministry to review the matter,” he told reporters after the Instilling Good Values Programme in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration at Kampung Paya Besar, Lunas in Kulim, Kedah last night.

More arrests possible

Saifuddin said further arrests could be made in connection with the incident.

“I cannot confirm whether it is linked to a syndicate or not, let the police investigate. But in terms of the number of arrests involving military personnel and civilians, further arrests are possible,” he added.

Saifuddin said his ministry and the Transport Ministry had stepped up and tightened security measures at the country’s entry and exit points, especially at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“Among the initiatives are 100 percent checks on destinations considered popular among smugglers, as well as 100 percent screenings of baggage and passengers.

“This will surely affect syndicates that carry out smuggling activities,” he added.

- Bernama



