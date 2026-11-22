Nearly 100kg drug seizure prompts security review at military, police base
The Home Ministry is looking into tightening security controls at security force bases, including military and police installations, following the discovery of 96.6kg of drugs at an air force base recently.
Its minister, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said it is expected to be discussed at the cabinet meeting on Nov 27.
“This measure is necessary as security controls are more focused on the country’s official entry points.
“But, as a result of this incident, the prime minister has called on the Home Ministry to review the matter,” he told reporters after the Instilling Good Values Programme in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration at Kampung Paya Besar, Lunas in Kulim, Kedah last night.
More arrests possible
Saifuddin said further arrests could be made in connection with the incident.
“I cannot confirm whether it is linked to a syndicate or not, let the police investigate. But in terms of the number of arrests involving military personnel and civilians, further arrests are possible,” he added.
Saifuddin said his ministry and the Transport Ministry had stepped up and tightened security measures at the country’s entry and exit points, especially at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).
“Among the initiatives are 100 percent checks on destinations considered popular among smugglers, as well as 100 percent screenings of baggage and passengers.
“This will surely affect syndicates that carry out smuggling activities,” he added.
- Bernama
It is not rocket science. What we are seeing is the proliferation of corruption across the full spectrum of Malaysia's civil, enforcement and defense services!!! When the top leaders, be it at the political arena or government services get away with corruption with impunity, it surely filters down the ranks. When acceptance of bribes becomes way of life... givers are emboldened to reach out to every segment .... It has come to armed forces servicemen now!! Endless cases of corruption has been identified in defence procurement.... but how many have been charged or convicted? This country is headed in the direction of a failed state...unless the younger generation steps forward to change the direction
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.