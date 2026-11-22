A DAP lawmaker has urged Bank Negara Malaysia to impose sanctions on Deutsche Bank, including revoking its Malaysian licence, if the financial institution is found to have processed 1MDB-linked transactions despite being aware of irregularities, as revealed in leaked documents in the “Inside Deutsche Bank” investigation.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng questioned how the international bank could have allegedly processed transactions worth millions of euros, including 12 transactions that were reportedly carried out after red flags surrounding the 1MDB scandal emerged in 2015.

Lim said BNM should investigate the allegations and demanded that the central bank provide an update within 30 days.

"If serious violations are established, BNM must impose appropriate sanctions, including recommending the revocation of Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Berhad's licence to the finance minister if the legal requirements are met.

"The people have already borne enough of the consequences of the misappropriation of RM42 billion in 1MDB funds.

"Any bank found to have violated the law must face firm action, without favouritism!" Lim stressed in a statement today.

'Inside Deutsche Bank' probe

This was in response to the "Inside Deutsche Bank" investigation, which was based on leaked internal documents and alleged that the German financial giant was aware of irregularities in its handling of 1MDB-linked transactions despite publicly denying wrongdoing.

READ MORE: Inside Deutsche Bank: 15m leaked files expose secrets, scandals, double standards

1MDB is suing Deutsche Bank over its Malaysian branch’s handling of US$1.11 billion (RM4.57 billion) in transactions for the state-owned fund in 2009 and 2011, which were eventually misappropriated.

Deutsche Bank, in its Anti-Financial Crime Report 2015, identified irregularities in its reporting to BNM through the International Transactions Information System (ITIS), a reporting system that alerts BNM to cross-border financial flows.

Deutsche Bank had objected to disclosing that report in court during its legal fight with 1MDB.

READ MORE: PART I: How global banks helped Jho Low escape justice

PART II: Inside Deutsche Bank: A RM4.5 billion suit, Najib’s family, and Jho Low's man

PART III: Super yachts and a pink diamond: The 1MDB cover-up and its UAE connection

A 2015 internal audit also found its Malaysian branch’s reporting team did not sufficiently review the completeness of data submitted to ITIS, did not review adjustments made in ITIS, and failed to conduct quality assurance checks over the whole reporting process.

Furthermore, the findings said the audit could not find archived documents for ITIS reporting, despite the requirement to retain such records for a minimum of seven years.

The findings also highlighted shortcomings in Deutsche Bank Malaysia’s know-your-customer and anti-money laundering processes.



