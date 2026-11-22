Malaysia respects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment delivered on Nov 19 in the genocide case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"The ICJ’s findings are in line with Malaysia’s position on the protection of all vulnerable peoples," it said in a statement.

The ministry reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to upholding international law, including its responsibilities as a state party to the Genocide Convention.

It said Malaysia would also engage the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Asean, and other stakeholders on matters arising from the judgment.

“Malaysia would continue to advocate for a comprehensive and durable resolution to the protracted crisis, including engaging all relevant parties to implement concrete measures to alleviate the plight of Rohingya sheltered in the country,” it read.

The case was brought before the ICJ by The Gambia in November 2019, alleging that Myanmar violated the Genocide Convention during its military crackdown against the Rohingya in Rakhine State in 2017, which forced hundreds of thousands to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

On Nov 19, 2026, the court ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State, in violation of its obligations under the convention.

- Bernama



