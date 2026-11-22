Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim has been hospitalised.

His son Naim confirmed the matter to Bernama when contacted today.

“That is correct, (Ismail) is unwell,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail's press secretary, Fasha Musthafa, reportedly indicated that the Juasseh assemblyperson is showing signs of improvement.

It is not immediately clear what led to Ismail's hospitalisation, as neither Naim nor Fasha provided further details.

[More to follow]