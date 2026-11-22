Negeri Sembilan MB hospitalised
Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim has been hospitalised.
His son Naim confirmed the matter to Bernama when contacted...
Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim has been hospitalised.
His son Naim confirmed the matter to Bernama when contacted today.
“That is correct, (Ismail) is unwell,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ismail's press secretary, Fasha Musthafa, reportedly indicated that the Juasseh assemblyperson is showing signs of improvement.
It is not immediately clear what led to Ismail's hospitalisation, as neither Naim nor Fasha provided further details.
[More to follow]
He's suffering from something called Arithmetic failure. He didn't have the numbers.
Reason for hospitalization - The Star has already mentioned. He still command support.
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.