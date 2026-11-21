Social media advocacy group Sekretariat Gerak Gempur Media Sosial Rakyat (Sekpur) has lodged a police report alleging that certain parties are plotting to oust Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim and state ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Sekpur secretary-general Razali Zakaria said the group suspected there could be a plan to remove the menteri besar through a resignation letter prepared and submitted without Ismail’s consent.

“Sekpur also suspects that there may be a connection between those involved in the issue of the menteri besar’s resignation letter and any attempt to overthrow or remove the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan through unlawful means,” he told reporters after lodging the police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters today.

Razali urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to identify those who planned, instructed, prepared and submitted the resignation letter to the palace.

He also called on the police to investigate whether the same individuals or group were behind both alleged attempts.

Razali said the police report was lodged in defence of democracy and the supremacy of the Negeri Sembilan constitution.

Ismail Lasim

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin confirmed that his office had received a report on the allegations, with the complainant requesting an investigation based on media reports and statements referred to in the report.

At a press conference yesterday, Ismail said that he had neither submitted nor authorised the submission of a resignation letter to Tuanku Muhriz, adding that the letter had been kept by his party’s leadership.

The controversy surrounding Ismail’s position emerged last Monday when BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir announced in a statement posted on BN’s official Facebook page that the menteri besar had resigned.

Zambry Abd Kadir

Yesterday, the Negeri Sembilan palace told Ismail to demonstrate continued majority support in the state legislative assembly to determine his position in accordance with constitutional conventions and provisions.

- Bernama