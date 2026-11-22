A former Selangor PAS commissioner has urged the government to establish well-managed and controlled special settlement centres to house nearly 200,000 Rohingya refugees in the country.

The proposal follows Turkiye's denial of the government’s plan to relocate 10,000 Rohingya refugees to the country, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last Friday.

According to Iskandar Abdul Samad, the proposal aims to ensure that refugees are well cared for without neglecting the safety, comfort, and well-being of local citizens.

“This step can facilitate refugee management, safeguard their welfare, and reduce friction with the local community,” said the chief coordinator of the Resource Centre for Community Advancement and Housing (Reach) in a statement today.

He added that Malaysia’s experience in managing Vietnamese refugees from the 1970s to the 1990s - including settlements on Pulau Bidong and several special camps - could serve as a reference.

Earlier, Turkiye publicly rejected Malaysia’s announcement stating that 10,000 Rohingya refugees would be resettled there.

“Claims in some international news outlets, broadcasts, and social media accounts stating that 10,000 Rohingya will be resettled in Turkiye are baseless.

“The public is urged not to believe such false content,” said the Centre for Countering Disinformation (DMM) under Turkiye's Directorate of Communications.

The statement came after Zahid said in a statement last Friday that the Malaysian and Turkish governments had agreed to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye through a structured skills training programme.

He had stated that the proposal followed his recent official working visit to the republic, and that the training would last between three and six months, focusing on skills matching the needs of Turkish industries.

However, Zahid’s statement posted on social media was subsequently retracted.

Step up efforts

Iskandar is also urging the government to step up efforts to ensure the smooth phased relocation of refugees to willing third countries.

Rohingya refugees

He opined that refugees should be given orientation on local culture, customs, religious sensitivities, and societal norms to prevent misunderstandings and tension.

“Refugee status is not an excuse to break the country's laws. They are obligated to respect local societal norms throughout their stay in Malaysia,” he added.

There are approximately 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar in Malaysia, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Of that total, Rohingya refugees account for roughly two-thirds, numbering around 129,000.