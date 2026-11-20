Holders of the Refugee Registration Document (DPP) card, which the government began issuing on Jan 1, are barred from entering Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

In a written reply on Parliament's official website, the Home Ministry said cardholders, who are issued a Special Pass under Rule 14 of the Immigration Regulations 1963, are only permitted to remain in the state where they are registered.

The ministry said any movement to other states requires written approval from the respective state immigration director.

According to the ministry, the DPP programme was introduced to gradually take over the refugee registration function from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"The programme enables the government to develop an official biometric database covering identity verification, security profiles and location information, thereby strengthening control and monitoring of the presence of this group," the reply said.

The ministry was responding to a question from Suhaizan Kaiat (Harapan-Pulai) on the latest number of Rohingya, their involvement in crime, complaints of UNHCR card forgery, their resettlement locations and the government's measures to control and manage them.

Suhaizan Kaiat

The ministry said that to prevent the DPP programme from becoming a pull factor for new arrivals, only refugees who were in the country before Jan 1, 2023 are eligible to be considered for the programme.

It also said refugees or asylum seekers who entered illegally after that date will not be considered and will face immigration enforcement action.

"The ministry states that the DPP card is not a travel document. The government stresses that holding a DPP card is subject to compliance with national laws and the stipulated conditions.

"Any individual who violates the law or these conditions will face enforcement action, including cancellation of the pass and deportation under the provisions and legal processes in force.

“The DPP programme does not grant permanent resident status and is not a pathway to Malaysian citizenship," the reply stressed.

Over 90pct from Myanmar

The Home Ministry said 227,414 refugees and asylum seekers were registered in Malaysia under UNHCR records as of Sept 30 last year, of whom 205,273, or 90.2 percent, were from Myanmar, including 132,400 ethnic Rohingya.

The ministry said Selangor recorded the highest share of UNHCR card holders in Peninsular Malaysia at 33 percent (74,028 people), followed by Kuala Lumpur at 21 percent (47,333) and Penang at 11 percent (25,357).

The ministry added that as of Oct 31 last year, 6,294 ethnic Rohingya were also recorded at immigration detention depots across the peninsula, out of a total of 11,208 Myanmar nationals detained.

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According to the ministry, police statistics recorded 199 index crime cases involving Myanmar refugees from 2022 to August: 52 cases in 2022, 43 in 2023, 37 in 2024, 29 in 2025, and 38 as of August this year.

In addition, the police recorded only one case of UNHCR card forgery in Kuala Lumpur, involving six Myanmar nationals, all of whom have been charged in court.

- Bernama