Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said the proposed resettlement of 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye has yet to be discussed at a cabinet meeting.

This comes despite Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claiming on Friday that the cabinet had approved the plan, which would involve the refugees undergoing technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes.

Speaking to reporters this evening, Mohamad (above) said he had no official information on the matter and would wait for the cabinet to be briefed at its next meeting.

"I do not have any official information on this. What I know is only from the news.

"So I would like to refrain from commenting. I want to wait for the report at the cabinet meeting," he said when met after the conclusion of the 2026 Amanah National Convention in Shah Alam.

Mohamad, who is also Amanah president, was asked about the party's position on the government's purported plan to resettle Rohingya refugees in the West Asian country.

Rohingya refugees

"No, not yet," the minister replied when asked whether the cabinet had previously discussed the plan.

Malaysiakini has reached out to Zahid's press secretary for comment.

Proposal approved?

In a social media post on Nov 20, the deputy prime minister said the cabinet had approved a proposal to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye through a three- to six-month TVET programme.

Zahid, who chairs a cabinet committee overseeing migrant workers and refugee issues, also claimed that Turkiye had agreed to receive the refugees.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

However, the statement was deleted from his social media accounts about an hour later, without any explanation.

Turkiye dismissed the announcement in a post on X last night, describing it as "unfounded".



