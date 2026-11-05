Editor's note: Paragraphs 8-9 have been added for context. It does not appear in the original Bernama copy.

Two police personnel who were allegedly assaulted in an incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on Sept 28 have filed a civil suit against Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain.

According to a statement issued by law firm Kamal Hisham & Associates today, the suit was filed at the Sepang Sessions Court on Nov 4, naming Shuhaily (above) as the sole defendant.

“This is because the alleged assault was solely an act by Shuhaily in his personal capacity, without involving the Malaysian government,” the statement said.

The statement also said the plaintiffs had brought four causes of action against Shuhaily in the civil suit - namely false imprisonment, assault, battery and defamation.

READ MORE: Shuhaily's case: Even the speaker can't simply slap people around, says PM

“The plaintiffs are grateful to the government for taking a clear and firm position in this case that everyone is bound by the existing rule of law.

“The plaintiffs believe this is the appropriate forum to seek justice,” the statement read.

On Oct 29, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the Home Ministry had decided that Shuhaily would return to the police force.

However, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said on Oct 30 that Shuhaily's new posting could be determined only after obtaining the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to terminate his MCBA appointment early, adding that the police were awaiting legal advice from the Attorney-General's Chambers before seeking royal consent.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail

On Oct 31, Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar denied any involvement in the Home Ministry's decision to return Shuhaily to the police force. The latter subsequently returned to work at MCBA on Nov 2.

Shuhaily was appointed MCBA director-general for a two-year term from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2027.

On Oct 21, he pleaded not guilty at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court to two charges of causing hurt to two police personnel at KLIA on Sept 28.

- Bernama