YOURSAY | ‘Public interest decisions should be explained transparently, but it should not become political fodder.’

KLSCAH RM1k land premium latest Umno-PAS, DAP flashpoint

IndigoGoat3056: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has the authority to make decisions within her legal powers.

If her decision to reduce the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) land premium to RM1,000 was made in good faith, based on the law, and in the genuine interest of KLSCAH, there is no reason to question the legality of that decision.

However, my question is different: why was it necessary to announce the decision through a press conference and make it a public issue?

If the matter had been raised in Parliament, she could have explained the reasons, the legal provisions, and the considerations behind the decision.

By holding a press conference, she opened the matter to wider public debate and political controversy.

Was there a need to publicise this decision in such a manner?

At a time when DAP is facing concerns over declining support among Chinese voters, some may interpret the announcement as an attempt to regain political support.

A decision made in the public interest should be explained transparently, but it should not become a political publicity exercise.

Exile: It is welcome to see Yeoh remind politicians who claim to represent the Malay community that their responsibilities extend to all the rakyat, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

There is an important distinction between representing the legitimate interests of a particular community and exploiting communal identity for political advantage.

The controversy over the RM1,000 land premium for KLSCAH should be examined on its merits: the history of the land, the public purpose served, the legality of the decision, and whether comparable institutions receive equitable treatment.

Malaysia's elected representatives may belong to different political parties and draw their support from different communities, but public office carries a responsibility that transcends both.

The measure of political representation is not how loudly politicians defend their own community, but how fairly they serve the entire rakyat.

Iv4n: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, would you be making this much noise if the word “Chinese” were missing from the signboard?

The KLSCAH is a gazetted heritage building run by a non-profit.

People have used it for years to hold public forums and organise around issues that matter to Malaysians.

The RM4.67 million was an estimated land premium.

You talk about it as though RM4.67 million were already sitting in a pot for public housing tenants.

If you want rent relief for struggling families, make the case for it on its own merits. Why drag a heritage hall into it?

We’ve seen this routine before. You pushed the KK Mart boycott even after the company apologised.

Then you turned up with Umno Youth members outside a hardware shop in Kepala Batas over an upside-down flag, after calling on people to go to the “ah pek” shop. Now it’s a Chinese assembly hall.

I see a politician who knows exactly whose name to put in the headline to get people worked up.

Malacca deserves state leaders who can govern for everybody.

In my view, Akmal’s record of racial rabble-rousing makes him unfit for a seat on the state executive council.

CareOneCareAll: I would support the low lease for the land if it is not for commercial use.

But there is a high-end Chinese restaurant inside, and I doubt they pay a pittance for the space. I have been there, and it is not cheap.

So, if that restaurant is paying market rate, then it should also pay a higher land lease rate for that space.

This is what DAP's competency, accountability, and transparency (CAT) is all about. Open the books to justify the low land lease for all to see.

No point in following Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in screaming anti-corruption all the time, but seemed to be selective when it comes to certain matters.

Spinnot@ CareOneCareAll: The KLSCAH is a listed heritage site under the National Heritage Act 2005.

It is open to the public and operates as a non-profit society. Its income derives mainly from fundraising; only a very tiny amount comes from building rental.

Renting space to a commercial “high-end” restaurant would not strip KLSCAH of its overall non-profit or registered society status.

RedGecko6275: Yeoh, no matter what you do, it will be wrong because you are a Chinese leader from DAP.

It will help to show that other heritage buildings in Kuala Lumpur are accorded the same treatment.

Wakeup Malaysia: Sadly, no comment from MCA, MIC, Muda, Bersama, and Gerakan.

If you think Yeoh is doing the right thing, support her. Do not let Akmal bully people as he likes.

Kampungboy: Akmal, why don’t you ask your ally MCA whether they support Yeoh's decision?

MCA has remained silent on this issue so far. You dare to criticise DAP. Do you dare to question MCA?

Kunta kinte: Akmal, if I give you a piece of land where you can't sell it to others, you have to maintain the old building and tell me how much it's worth.

If you don't know what a heritage building is, just Google it.

Speechless: Yeoh, ignore Umno and PAS, and carry on with your good work.

Umno and PAS have no achievements worth mentioning, so their strategy is to drag others down with them.

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