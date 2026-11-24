Nvidia founder Jensen Huang is back as the company's president and CEO thanks to support from US President Donald Trump and pressure over plummeting stock prices.

US media reported that Trump had assured the Nvidia board that Jensen (above) had not broken any national security laws, two weeks after he was pressured to resign amid allegations that he had an affair with a purported Chinese spy.

News of his reinstatement caused Nvidia stocks to rebound by 31 percent at the close of trading.

Meanwhile, seven companies linked to the alleged spy have been blacklisted by Washington over chip smuggling concerns.

This includes Singapore-based Megaspeed International Pte Ltd and Malaysian subsidiaries PT Megaspeed International, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, and MSFusion Sdn Bhd.

Malaysiakini has contacted Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani for a response.

Sticky affair

Last month, it was reported that Jensen had an affair with Alice Huang - no family relation to Jensen - a businessperson who was a former executive at Megaspeed and reportedly still had close ties with it.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang

Megaspeed became an Nvidia official cloud computing partner in 2023.

Between June 2024 and February this year, the company is reported to have bought US$4.8 billion (RM19.5 billion) in Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The purchases began just weeks after Jensen and Alice were first photographed together.

According to The New York Times, these chips were exported to data centres in Malaysia and Indonesia that appeared to serve customers in China. This could be in violation of US trade sanctions if it were done at the behest of a Chinese company.

In October last year, an NYT report also detailed how a US trade official who visited a data centre run by Speedmatrix found boxes of unopened Nvidia AI chips.

The report, citing officials familiar with the inspections, said there were suspicions that the chips were intended to be sent back to China, but that it did not have conclusive evidence at the time.

Malaysian police have been investigating allegations that Malaysia was used to circumvent US export restrictions on Nvidia AI chips since April 2025

Authorities are also reviewing Malaysian companies' compliance with US rules on AI chip shipments.



