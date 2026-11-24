The Malaysian Indian Research Centre (MIRC) has been established to document and preserve the contributions of the Indian community to the making of modern Malaysia, ensuring that a significant part of the country's history does not disappear into the fog of time.

More than an exercise in nostalgia or an attempt to reclaim a place in history, the initiative is being framed as an act of historical justice, national recognition and identity preservation.

The centre will serve as a national repository, undertaking research, archiving historical records, collecting oral histories and documenting architectural timelines.

The intention is to take these findings beyond the confines of archives and history books by incorporating them into national museum exhibitions and school curricula, so that future generations understand how Indian pioneers helped shape the country.

From clearing virgin jungles and laying roads and railway tracks to building public infrastructure and turning isolated estate settlements into thriving towns, their contributions were woven into the foundations of modern Malaysia.

MIC deputy president M Saravanan, who will chair the centre, warned that history which goes unrecorded can fade within two or three generations.

“Without rigorous, verified documentation, the monumental sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Indian pioneers who laid the physical foundations of modern Malaysia risk being overlooked or written out of the national story.

“Documenting these historical records is essential to ensure younger generations remain acutely aware of the hardships endured and contributions made by our forefathers,” he said in a statement.

Saravanan said every community had played an indispensable role in building the nation. By putting the Indian community's contributions on record, backed by empirical evidence, he said, the MIRC would provide the strongest institutional response to narratives that questioned or sought to diminish its deep-rooted place in the country.

Transformational labour

One of the centre's key priorities will be documenting the period between 1881 and 1939, when hundreds of thousands of labourers from South India, predominantly Tamils, were brought to Malaya through the Kangani network and indentured labour schemes to work in an economy that was rapidly taking shape.

Their labour helped transform the landscape of the peninsula. They cleared dense tropical forests, often by hand, and laid thousands of miles of trunk roads and railway tracks for the Malayan Railway, connecting inland tin mines and sprawling estates to coastal ports.

“Working under the Public Works Department (PWD) and municipal boards, they constructed Malaya’s earliest public administrative offices, urban sanitation systems, civic waterworks, and federal hospitals.

“Enduring hazardous conditions, tropical diseases, and social isolation in remote quarters (kuli lines), estate workers propelled Malaya into becoming the world’s leading exporter of natural rubber,” Saravanan said.

According to the former minister, the MIRC would ensure these “silent, uncredited sacrifices” are preserved as an enduring part of Malaysia's shared nation-building story.