PKR is the latest party to announce that it will sit out the upcoming Sarawak state election.

In a statement last night, the party said the decision was a “gesture of respect” for cooperation within the federal coalition government, aimed at preserving political stability and strengthening ties between Putrajaya and Petra Jaya in implementing the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Sarawak's ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is a major partner in the federal government, whose support is needed to keep PKR president Anwar Ibrahim in power as prime minister until the end of his term, particularly as GPS provides the numbers needed to survive a potential BN pullout.

GPS may also play a kingmaker role in the next general election, in which Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition is forecast to lose significant ground in the peninsula amid a possible joint challenge from BN and Perikatan Nasional.

Besides PKR, Amanah and PN have also decided not to contest in Sarawak, leaving DAP as the only peninsula-based party contesting in the state.

PKR has contested Sarawak elections since 2001, with varying degrees of success.

The highest number of state seats it has won is three, both in the 2011 and 2016 elections.

However, it was wiped out in the last state polls in 2021, which also saw DAP reduced to just two seats.

Sarawak will head to the polls on Dec 12, with nominations this Saturday.