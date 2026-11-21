Amanah will not contest the upcoming Sarawak state election, opting instead to focus its resources on preparations for the next general election, said its president Mohamad Sabu.

Speaking to reporters after the Amanah National Convention in Shah Alam today, he said the party wanted to concentrate on the approaching general election, even as other parties had yet to announce their positions on the Sarawak polls.

Meanwhile, on a proposal for political cooperation under a “big tent” involving Bersatu, Mohamad, who is also the agriculture and food security minister, said discussions remained at an early stage, with party leaders having met informally but reached no agreement.

“This is at a very early stage. We are all friends. So, we meet and chat at an initial stage," he said.

Khoo controversy

Turning to the controversy surrounding Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong's remarks on the closure of business premises during Friday prayers in Terengganu, Mohamad urged politicians to exercise caution when commenting on religious sensitivities.

"Regarding anything deemed sensitive to any religion, we should not casually express our views," he said.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong

While acknowledging Khoo's apology, Mohamad questioned the media attention given to controversy, comparing it with coverage of a statement by a PAS leader that he considered more serious.

He did not identify the PAS leader or elaborate on the statement.

Khoo drew criticism from political allies and opponents after posting photographs on Facebook yesterday of two notices concerning the temporary closure of business premises during Friday prayers in Terengganu. One, issued by the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT), was displayed at a 7-Eleven outlet, while the other informed customers that the store would close temporarily to allow its Muslim staff to perform Friday prayers.

Khoo subsequently apologised, acknowledging that his choice of words and tone had caused misunderstandings, hurt feelings, and public unease, particularly among Muslims.

Amanah's Malay unity

Returning to the convention's central message, Mohamad stressed that Amanah did not reject Malay unity but wanted it to be founded on goodness, piety, and justice.

He cautioned against using unity to defend wrongdoing or exploiting religion to legitimise actions that contradicted Islamic teachings.

The Malay community should distinguish between administrative performance and racial sentiment, he said, particularly when issues involving Tabung Haji and 1MDB were politicised.

Mohamad said efforts to rescue Tabung Haji had previously been portrayed as a betrayal of Malay interests in favour of other races, despite what he described as the success of the recovery efforts.

Similarly, he said, some Malays continued to defend 1MDB despite the problems associated with the scandal.

“As long as we do not make that distinction, the Malays will remain trapped, thinking that as long as someone is Malay, let there be corruption, let there be deceit, let there be slander,” he said.

He added that Amanah would step up efforts through its Syariah, Communications, and Human Resources bureaus to explain the party's struggle more clearly to the public.

Shots at PAS

The convention's theme, “Istiqamah Menggempur Asabiyah” (Steadfast in Combating Tribalism), reflected Amanah's continued opposition to racial chauvinism and religious extremism, Mohamad said.

He described asabiyah, or blind tribalism, as an attribute of the pre-Islamic era of ignorance that Prophet Muhammad had opposed.

He said PAS had also previously rejected the ideology when it was competing against Umno, but alleged that the party was now practising it for political gain and power.

He said Amanah's 11-year struggle had centred on defending Islamic principles and rejecting the use of religion as a tool to seize power.

Despite successive electoral defeats, Mohamad said he was proud that party members remained in high spirits, also noting that Kelantan, a federal opposition stronghold, currently has the party's largest membership base.

The Amanah National Convention was attended by about 1,200 participants, with 17 delegates scheduled to take part in the debates.