The MCMC has filed two lawsuits totalling RM600 million against Google LLC over its alleged failure to tackle harmful content on YouTube, including online gambling, scams, and statements against government leaders.

The first suit concerns content related to online gambling, scams, and fraud, while the second involves the platform's alleged failure to remove republished videos featuring blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo.

In a statement today, MCMC said it was seeking RM300 million in damages in each suit, comprising RM100 million each in general, aggravated, and exemplary damages.

The claims are intended to compensate for the substantial resources and manpower spent addressing more than 50,000 pieces of harmful online content arising from Google's alleged "systemic failure", as well as to deter future non-compliance and ensure a safer social media environment.

74,703 reports to YouTube

On the first lawsuit, MCMC said it had submitted 74,703 reports to YouTube between Jan 1 and Oct 8 this year, of which 74,569, or 99.8 percent, concerned online gambling.

However, only 2,781 of the gambling-related reports received a platform response or takedown within one day, while 4,950 received no response, it said.

Accusing Google of delaying action against such content, MCMC added that 35 cases took more than 90 days to receive a response, while another 1,468 took more than 30 days before action was taken.

The commission also pointed out that Google, as an Application Service Provider Class licence holder, was bound by relevant legal provisions, including the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the Online Safety Act 2025, and licensing conditions.

Malaysiakini has requested further details from MCMC on the first lawsuit.

Second suit linked to Wan Azri

Court documents show that the second lawsuit, involving the alleged republication of content featuring Wan Azri, was filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Oct 23.

Checks on the court's e-filing system show that case management has been scheduled for Dec 8 via e-review before deputy registrar Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman.

The suit is linked to separate legal action MCMC initiated against Wan Azri on May 27, disputing his social media broadcasts alleging that the commission had censored court reports concerning Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo

On June 19, the court restrained Wan Azri from publishing allegedly defamatory statements against MCMC and ordered him to cease publishing and disseminating harmful online content through social media.

MCMC's lawsuit against Google followed the US-based company's alleged failure to comply with a written notice issued on Oct 19, seeking the removal of republications of Wan Azri's videos within 12 hours.

MCMC maintained that the notice had specifically identified and described the third parties responsible for republishing the videos.

It alleged that Google's failure to comply had contributed to "social tension and public hostility", undermined public perceptions of the credibility of national leaders, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and eroded confidence in the government and the commission.

MCMC also said it had made "numerous" requests for Google to remove harmful content published or disseminated by Wan Azri and third parties, both before the Oct 19 notice and after the court order against the blogger.

Google, through YouTube, had previously acted on these requests, albeit belatedly, by removing, geo-blocking, or restricting the content, it added.

This, MCMC argued, showed that Google was aware of Wan Azri's "continued or persistent conduct" of disseminating the material through his own YouTube channels and accounts operated by third parties.

In its statement of claim, MCMC listed 30 videos featuring Wan Azri's live sessions that YouTube had previously acted against, as well as 107 videos republishing his remarks across 28 YouTube accounts.

The suit was filed through law firm Messrs Sitham & Associates and served on Google's local legal representative, Messrs Rahmat Lim & Partners.