Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s special officer tasked with handling Indian community affairs has lauded the courage of an Indian Malaysian officer with the Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) who lodged a report against a superior over alleged abuse of power.

“It is no easy feat for a junior officer to stand up against the actions of a superior, particularly when her career prospects could be at stake,” Shanmugam Mookan said in a statement.

On Monday, MCBA director-general Shuhaily Zain confirmed that the whistleblower’s report had led to the senior officer’s arrest for allegedly facilitating the entry of a 38-year-old foreign woman without valid travel documents through an immigration counter at KL International Airport Terminal 2.

Shanmugam (above) said that as someone entrusted with looking after the interests of the Indian community, he took particular pride in the officer’s courage.

“Her exemplary conduct transcends racial boundaries and should be a source of pride for all Malaysians,” he added.

He said the incident demonstrated how the Madani government's aspirations for institutional reform could be translated from commitments at the highest levels of leadership into action on the ground, particularly within enforcement agencies.

“Rank is no shield for misconduct, power is no licence for immunity, and the courage to stand up for the truth should never come at the expense of one's career.

“Congratulations to the officer. May her courage inspire all civil servants in carrying out their responsibilities to the people and the nation,” he added.

Proof of zero tolerance

Shanmugam said that since assuming the helm of the country's administration, Anwar had sent an unequivocal message that corruption and abuse of power would not be tolerated, irrespective of a person's rank, position or influence.

“This firm stance not only demands action against those who commit misconduct but also underscores the importance of protecting civil servants who have the courage to uphold integrity,” he added.

He also recalled Anwar’s assurance during a speech at the Finance Ministry on June 11, 2024, when the prime minister pledged to defend every civil servant, provided they discharged their duties properly.

“This position was further reinforced through a circular issued by the Public Service Department (PSD) on July 5, 2024, concerning disciplinary action against heads of departments who fail to report misconduct by officers under their supervision.

“We must move away from a culture in which individuals choose to remain silent for fear of jeopardising their positions and careers, towards one that gives them the confidence to speak up and act on the basis of integrity,” he added.

Protecting the right ones

In this regard, Shanmugam also commended Shuhaily for ensuring that the officer would be protected.

“His action gives tangible meaning to the principle of protecting civil servants, as outlined by the prime minister,” he added.

Buntong rep Thulsi Manogaran

DAP assemblyperson Thulsi Manogaran also applauded the officer’s decision to come forward, but stressed that her courage should not come at a professional cost.

“Her career should be better for her honesty, not worse,” she said.

The Buntong elected representative also seized on the incident to highlight the persistent underrepresentation of Indian Malaysians in the civil service, who account for just 3.63 percent of its workforce despite 194,807 applications being submitted by members of the community between 2021 and 2025.

Among other proposals, she urged the federal government to publish annual civil service recruitment figures broken down by ethnicity.