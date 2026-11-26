Malaysia has been entrusted by China and Asean member states to coordinate an Asean-China disaster management cooperation project worth about RM19.7 million, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the project, coordinated through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), would run until October 2030 and cover personnel training, information, and communications technology support, as well as the development of emergency coordination and command systems.

“Malaysia has been recognised for its capabilities and experience in implementing a cooperation plan between Asean and China in disaster management.

“This is a significant vote of confidence, which I believe Malaysia must lead and steer effectively,” he told Bernama when met at the Sixth Asean-China Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM plus China) in Tangerang, Indonesia, today.

Zahid arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday after completing a series of meetings on rural development cooperation in Bali, as part of his five-day working visit to Indonesia which began on Monday.

Yesterday, he attended the 14th AMMDM and the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Asean Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER), hosted by Indonesia.

Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairperson, said Asean-China cooperation also emphasised the use of the latest technology to strengthen early warning systems and cross-border disaster aid coordination.

He said the emergency coordination and command system developed under the project would also include a mobile application to help field teams coordinate operations during disasters.

Apart from technology, Zahid said Malaysia also emphasised the importance of search and rescue training and joint simulations under the Asean-China Work Plan on Disaster Management 2026-2030.

“When assistance needs to be mobilised across borders, teams from different countries must already be trained to work together and be clear about their respective roles,” he said.

In this regard, he said Malaysia had advanced training facilities and had received recognition from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group under the United Nations for the capabilities of the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team.

To strengthen regional aid coordination, Zahid said Malaysia had also called for the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management to be strengthened through institutional support and sustainable funding.

He said Asean disaster management cooperation had also been expanded through the launch of three work plans for 2026 to 2030 with China, Japan, and South Korea, covering technology sharing, training and the use of equipment with partner countries, while each country could manage its own humanitarian manpower requirements.

Meanwhile, during a bilateral meeting with South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety representative Park Cheon-soo on the sidelines of the 14th AMMDM yesterday, Zahid said Malaysia had proposed that Nadma and the ministry identify opportunities for joint training and the exchange of expertise in disaster management.

“This cooperation can be explored while the draft memorandum of understanding on disaster management is undergoing legal review by the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said.

He said Malaysia was also exploring opportunities to send disaster management officers to South Korea under the Prestij Disaster Management Programme to learn about early warning systems and emergency technologies, as well as identify practices that could be adapted for operations in Malaysia.

At the regional level, Zahid said Malaysia remained committed to working with Asean member states and dialogue partners to ensure the AADMER Work Programme 2026-2030 translated into concrete action to protect lives, livelihoods, and development gains.

- Bernama