Former deputy law minister Hanipa Maidin has called on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to demonstrate his commitment to reform by abolishing the Sedition Act.

His remarks came amid news that Mubarak Thahak, the leader of Negeri Sembilan’s disputed chieftains and claimant to the Sungai Ujong title, is expected to face a sedition charge tomorrow.

While making clear that he disagreed with Mubarak’s position, Hanipa (above) said this did not justify invoking the Sedition Act against him, or anyone else.

“One can't claim to be a reformer while leaving the Sedition Act intact. At the very least, it must be reviewed if not abolished,” he said, in an apparent reference to Anwar.

“True and genuine reform, inter alia, requires a commitment to either reviewing or abolishing the Sedition Act.

“With the greatest respect, anything less falls short of the label,” he added in a statement to Malaysiakini.

In a 2019 interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT World, Anwar, then awaiting his return to government, pledged to repeal the Act if he became prime minister, although he acknowledged that the proposal would encounter resistance.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

“This is a commitment that I made, the party made and it is clearly manifested in the manifesto of (Pakatan) Harapan prior to the election.

“(But) we have a problem with the narrative, there are concerns by the Malays whether this would give an open gate for people to just abuse Malay positions or the (Malay) language or the royalty.

“I don't believe (the narrative is) true because there are enough laws against libel or sedition. So, you don’t need to resort to these draconian measures,” he added.

National Harmony Act

Seven years earlier in 2012, Anwar had questioned the sincerity of then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's proposal to replace the Sedition Act with a National Harmony Act, arguing that changing the name of the legislation would do little to address its underlying problems.

"The fundamental issue is whether you support draconian laws. If you say no, then it is not a question of introducing a new act to replace it or to make amendments," he said.

Anwar also warned that the proposed replacement law could be exploited by Umno for political purposes, with enforcement applied selectively.

"Certainly, it will be used selectively. If it is for Umno and its outsourced groups touching on (racial or religious) sensitivities, they will be left alone but for others, action will be taken,” he said.

However, four years into his premiership, Anwar appears to have adopted a more cautious position about the Sedition Act himself.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat two days ago, just after marking the fourth anniversary of his administration, he acknowledged his personal objections to the Sedition Act but said the government had yet to find an appropriate legislative substitute.

He argued that the law remained necessary, in the absence of an alternative, to address disputes, particularly those involving relations between different communities.

N Sembilan impasse

Meanwhile, the court scheduling system indicates that Mubarak is due to be charged before Sessions Court judge Tasnim Abu Bakar at 9am tomorrow. His legal team confirmed the development to Malaysiakini.

Mubarak was stripped of his position as the district's undang, or territorial chieftain, on May 13, 2025, after dismissing two clan leaders over alleged misuse of government funds.

Mubarak bin Dohak @ Thahak

Thirty-three grounds were reportedly cited for his removal, including allegations that he had breached Islamic law and customs. Reports were subsequently lodged with the police and the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Council.

The dispute has since escalated into a protracted confrontation over the state's monarchy.

Since April this year, Mubarak and his allies have sought to invoke provisions of the state constitution to remove Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as Negeri Sembilan ruler and replace him with his cousin, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar.



