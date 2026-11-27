Pig farmers in Tanjong Sepat will be guided through a structured transition to more sustainable and viable agricultural activities to ensure income continuity, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry said.

In a statement today, it said potential areas identified included cattle and small ruminant farming, modern agriculture, high-value cash crops, and aquaculture enterprises.

It said the initiative was being carried out through an engagement session under the Tanjong Sepat Pig Farmers Transition Programme held in Putrajaya yesterday.

“Participants will be guided through a structured process to minimise the risks involved in transitioning to other agricultural subsectors or businesses,” the statement said.

The ministry also said the initiative reflected the government's continued commitment to safeguarding the welfare of agri-food operators while driving the sector’s sustainable development.

“The ministry is mindful of the challenges faced by industry players and is confident that this transition initiative will not only provide a new lease of life for the economic sustainability of the farmers involved, but also benefit the well-being of the people and the country’s food ecosystem,” the statement said.

The ministry said the initiative was also in line with the aspirations of the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 and the National Food Security Policy 2030.

The programme, officiated by Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin, also featured information-sharing sessions and direct technical advisory services provided by the ministry and relevant departments and agencies.

They included the Department of Agriculture, Department of Fisheries, Department of Veterinary Services, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute, Farmers' Organisation Authority, Agrobank, and Bioeconomy Corporation.

- Bernama