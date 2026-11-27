Putrajaya has assured that MCMC’s move to pursue legal action against Google LLC over its subsidiary YouTube’s alleged failure to tackle harmful online content will not affect the global technology firm’s investments in Malaysia.

Speaking to reporters today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had contacted Google president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat yesterday to discuss MCMC’s decision.

Highlighting that MCMC had faced issues in ensuring detrimental content, particularly those on online gambling, is removed from YouTube in a prompt manner, Anwar said Porat had confirmed Google’s cooperation in tackling such issues.

Expressing similar sentiments, government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said MCMC’s lawsuits against Google are distinct from the technology giant’s investments into the nation.

“In terms of regulation, we have one view: Malaysians should not be exposed to harmful content, as provided under the Online Safety Act (OSA) 2025,” Fahmi told a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Putrajaya today.

It was previously reported that Google will invest US$15bil (RM60.96bil) in Malaysia from 2027 to 2028, with the multinational entity planning to build new data centre campuses in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil﻿

With the investments set to be in addition to its first data centre campus at Elmina Business Park in Selangor, which is already operational, the construction phase for the upcoming campuses is expected to contribute an annual average of US$1.1bil (about RM4.5 billion) to Malaysia’s gross domestic product and support more than 37,000 local jobs per year.

Fahmi was also asked today why MCMC had resorted to hauling Google to court, instead of utilising its existing licensing and regulatory powers to compel YouTube to comply with take-down requests on harmful content.

'Very negligent, slow'

In response, the communications minister reiterated that YouTube has been “very negligent and very slow” to act against such content, with some action taking up to 90 days while MCMC remains in the dark over the status of some of its other requests.

“(The lawsuits) are a step MCMC has chosen to ensure that YouTube's compliance with the existing regulatory framework is properly carried out,” Fahmi said.

As of Jan 1, social media platforms with more than eight million users - including YouTube - were deemed automatically licensed under the Application Service Provider (ASP) Class licence, with affected platforms bound to comply with MCMC licensing requirements.

Prior to the government’s move to automatically enlist the platforms, a coalition of tech giants, including Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple, had in 2024 called on the government to pause the implementation of the licensing regime.

In a letter, the companies banded together as the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) said the legislation was "unworkable” and disputed claims that platforms had responded positively to the regulations.

Earlier this week, it was reported that MCMC has filed two lawsuits against Google over YouTube’s alleged failure to tackle harmful content on its platform, including online gambling, scams, and statements against government leaders.

The first suit concerns content related to online gambling, scams, and fraud, while the second involves the platform's alleged failure to remove republished videos featuring blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo.

In a statement then, MCMC said it was seeking RM300 million in damages in each suit - comprising RM100 million each in general, aggravated, and exemplary damages.

US’ tariff

On a separate matter, Fahmi said the cabinet meeting today had not specifically discussed a contingency plan for if the United States imposes tariffs above 19 percent on Malaysian goods.

The finalised rate is expected to be issued in the first quarter of 2027, with Malaysia currently hit with a 10 percent forced-labour tariff imposed on July 24.

Noting that Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani had informed the cabinet of the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) latest proposed tariff for Malaysia, Fahmi said the ministry is holding discussions with its US counterparts to provide explanations.

Yesterday, Johari highlighted that Malaysia should retain the benefit of being among the first nations to sign the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), under which the tariff rate should not exceed 19 percent.

His remarks came after the USTR proposed additional tariffs of up to 18 percent on Malaysian goods, with the authority further considering tariffs of up to 25 percent, also net of existing Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 duties, if it finds the outcome of ongoing consultations and Malaysia's commitments under the ART unsatisfactory.

The USTR also doubled down on its claim that Malaysia’s industrial policies and manufacturing practices are creating excess production capacity that distorts trade and restricts US commerce - an assertion which Johari has since denied.