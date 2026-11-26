With just 48 hours to go before nomination day for the 13th Sarawak state election, a watchdog has raised concerns over developments that could narrow the space for democratic competition and limit the choices available to Sarawak voters.

In a statement today, Persatuan Pemangkin Daya Masyarakat (PPDM)/Rose said the decision by several peninsula-based political parties not to field candidates could potentially see Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) winning up to 44 seats uncontested, leaving voters with fewer choices and raising concerns over electoral accountability and checks and balances.

Some of the parties that will sit out the Sarawak election are peninsula-based national parties PKR, Amanah, PAS, Bersatu, as well as BN and Wawasan Negara.

"At the same time, local parties contesting the election have also fielded candidates in only selected constituencies.

"Based on announcements made so far, GPS has announced all 82 of its candidates. Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has announced 26 candidates, DAP 12 candidates, and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) two candidates.

"Based on these developments, preliminary estimates suggest that only about 38 of the 82 state seats may see contests. This means up to 44 seats could potentially be won uncontested," PPDM said.

READ MORE: Wawasan, Bersatu to sit out Sarawak polls

It added that if this scenario materialises, more than half of Sarawak's state seats will not go through an electoral contest.

In additional comments to Malaysiakini explaining how it arrived at the figure of 44 potential walkover wins for GPS, PPDM said this was a preliminary estimate based on the expected number of constituencies that might see opposition or alternative candidates, taking into account announcements made by political parties ahead of nomination day.

"At this stage, PPDM does not wish to publish a definitive list of 44 constituencies without sufficient verification. We will monitor the official candidate list on nomination day," the watchdog explained.

Deliberate arrangement?

It added that political parties have the right to decide whether or not to contest an election, just as they are free to form political alliances or reach understandings with other parties.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim denied giving in to pressure from GPS when PKR decided against contesting the Sarawak state election.

“I cooperated, not tunduk (caved in),” the prime minister told reporters in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

His response followed an accusation by Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen, who claimed that Sarawak PKR’s decision to sit out the polls was a compromise to keep GPS on the federal government's side.

GPS is a key component of the parliamentary support keeping Anwar’s Madani government in power. Its backing is particularly significant should BN decide to withdraw its support.

However, PPDM stressed that democracy should not be measured solely by the freedom of political parties to make such decisions, but also by whether voters have a meaningful choice, whether there is genuine electoral competition, and whether they have the opportunity to assess the candidates and decide who is fit to represent them.

It said that while it lacks sufficient evidence to conclude that there is a formal seat-sharing agreement or deliberate arrangement covering specific constituencies, the public announcements from political parties themselves raise legitimate questions.

"When a constituency is won uncontested, voters lose the opportunity to compare different candidates and policy offers, assess the incumbent's track record and performance, express their choices through the ballot box, and use their voting power as a means of holding their elected representatives accountable.

"These concerns become more significant when uncontested victories are expected to involve a large number of constituencies, including several Malay/Melanau-majority seats contested by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) candidates under GPS.

"An uncontested victory may be legal under electoral laws. However, winning without a contest cannot be equated with a mandate secured through electoral competition and the votes of the people," PPDM added.

Questions for voters, stakeholders

In its statement, PPDM also raised several questions for the people of Sarawak and stakeholders:

Do these developments reflect political maturity and stability, or are they further narrowing the space for democratic competition in Sarawak?

When political parties choose not to contest based on considerations of political cooperation and understanding, to what extent are the interests of voters and their right to choose being given priority?

If almost half of the state seats are won uncontested, what are the implications for democratic culture, accountability and the system of checks and balances in Sarawak?

Are we setting a new key performance indicator (KPI) for Sarawak's democracy, where fewer contests mean more uncontested victories?

"PPDM believes that healthy political competition is not a threat to stability. On the contrary, open and fair competition gives the people the opportunity to assess leadership, consider alternatives and ensure that elected representatives do not take the mandate given to them for granted.

"We do not want democracy to become merely a process of fulfilling constitutional requirements every five years, while the choices available to the people become increasingly limited.

"A question for all of us to reflect on: Will the 13th Sarawak state election set a new benchmark for our democracy, or are we actually taking a step backwards in our democratic journey?" PPDM said.

Sarawak will head to the polls on Dec 12, with nominations scheduled for this Saturday and early voting on Dec 8.