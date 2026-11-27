The Election Commission is preparing for the possibility that Sarawak's ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), may win a simple majority uncontested when nominations for the state election close tomorrow.

EC chairperson Ramlan Harun said the commission is seeking advice from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on what the legal implications are if this happens.

“There are rules we will need to abide by. Based on existing rules, all election processes must be carried out, and any announcement will be made after that,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Yesterday, Sarawak civil society group Rise of Social Efforts (Rose), which often acts as an electoral watchdog in the state, warned that GPS might win up to 44 seats uncontested tomorrow, although it declined to go into detail.

Only 42 seats are needed to win a simple majority in the Sarawak polls.

This is possible because PKR, Amanah, Bersatu, Wawasan Negara, and PAS have decided not to contest the state election.

DAP is contesting 12 seats, while Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is set to contest around 26 seats, of which one is clashing with DAP.

Meanwhile, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is expected to contest 12 seats, of which 11 clash with either DAP or PBDS. Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), meanwhile, may contest between one and three seats.

If finalised, GPS will only be challenged in 38 to 41 seats.

This may change if independent candidates or other small local parties contest the remaining seats.

If that doesn’t happen, GPS will win tomorrow’s election with a simple majority uncontested.