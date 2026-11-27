COMMENT | Do you know anyone who entered into a marriage of convenience, only to discover that their partner had a completely different agenda?

Perhaps what began as a convenient arrangement has turned into a relationship neither party can walk away from without demanding their pound of flesh.

Well, doesn't that sound rather familiar? Our coalition government appears to be heading in precisely that direction.

On the Nov 20, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, who is also the deputy chairperson of Pakatan Harapan, admitted that the coalition was struggling politically because the people it was supposed to compete against were sitting alongside them in cabinet, referring to Umno ministers.

READ MORE: Mat Sabu: Unity govt can be salvaged but PM must spearhead the change

He said: "That's because the side we're up against are also in the weekly cabinet meetings... so how are we supposed to compete, right?"

Excuse me, Mohamad? Did Harapan only discover this four years later?

In his interview in KiniTV's podcast “Explain Sikit”, perhaps the most damaging part was not Mohamad's admission that Harapan rarely met, nor even his complaint that Umno ministers were sitting across the cabinet table.

The most damaging bit was the apparent realisation, four years too late, that the political arrangement they entered in 2022 carried consequences they should have anticipated.

Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya

And that brings us to the central question: What exactly did Harapan think it was getting into when it formed a government with Umno? That Umno would enter the cabinet, abandon its political ambitions and suddenly become Harapan's political soulmate?

People saw what’s coming, except Anwar

When Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim established the coalition government in 2022, did nobody consider that Umno ministers would continue to pursue their party's own political interests, ambitions and agenda?

Many Malaysians could see the potential pitfalls from the beginning. Umno was not an inexperienced political party. It had decades of political experience, an established network and its own reasons for rebuilding its influence after losing federal power.

Did Harapan become so desperate to occupy Putrajaya and taste power that it conveniently ignored the warning signs staring it in the face?

Was obtaining power the overriding priority, with the longer-term consequences left to be dealt with later?

And then there is Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Anwar brought Zahid into the administration and entrusted him with one of the country's highest political offices. He could hardly have chosen a more politically controversial partner. Zahid's political and legal baggage is substantial enough to fill several jumbo jets.

Yet Mohamad himself has complained about Umno leaders publicly criticising the government they are part of. If this partnership was meant to provide stability, why are its partners publicly fighting one another?

Did Anwar believe political convenience would translate into political loyalty?

And if Umno is rebuilding its influence while Harapan struggles to defend its own political identity, who is actually benefiting from this arrangement?

Mat Sabu’s pathetic admission

Mohamad also admitted that Harapan's leaders previously met very rarely. This is so pathetic!

This is a coalition running the country, yet its leaders apparently struggled to meet regularly and coordinate their political direction. It now intends to meet more frequently.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu

So why did it take four years and a series of electoral setbacks in Sabah, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca for Harapan to recognise the importance of political coordination?

What happened to the reform agenda? What happened to the promises that brought Harapan into government?

And why should voters continue to support a coalition that appears increasingly uncertain about its own political direction?

Anwar cannot escape responsibility for this predicament.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

He was the architect of this political arrangement. He brought Umno into government and appointed Zahid as his deputy.

If this partnership is failing, who takes responsibility? If Harapan is struggling to defend its own political identity, what has Anwar done to address the problem?

Political compromise may sometimes be necessary; however compromise must not become an excuse for abandoning principles or sacrificing political independence simply to retain power.

It is pointless for Anwar to want to claim credit for forming the coalition government but at the same time, distancing himself from the consequences of his own decisions.

The coalition government began as a marriage of convenience; but four years later, the honeymoon is over, the partners are squabbling, the dirty laundry is being aired in public, and a messy divorce may be looming.

And don't expect an amicable separation. Neither partner appears willing to compromise. Both want their share of the spoils, and probably a little more!

People suffer while politicians squabble

But what about the children? That's us, the rakyat.

Nobody seems particularly eager to take custody of us, accept responsibility for our welfare or put our interests first.

But when it comes to the family finances, suddenly everybody wants a say in how the money is controlled, divided and spent.

Meanwhile, the children are left wondering who is going to pay the bills, put food on the table, keep a roof over their heads and look after them.

So, Anwar and Harapan, what exactly are you asking the rakyat to vote for at the next general election?

Was this coalition government a necessary political compromise, or a marriage of convenience whose consequences you failed to anticipate?

And who, ultimately, is paying the price?

MARIAM MOKHTAR is a defender of the truth, the admiral-general of the Green Bean Army, and the president of the Perak Liberation Organisation (PLO). Find her on her website and on X.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.