Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has rejected Sarawak DAP’s allegation that he caved in to threats from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) over PKR’s decision not to contest the state election.

“I cooperated, not tunduk (caved in),” Anwar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

He was responding to Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen, who described Sarawak PKR’s decision to sit out the election as a compromise to ensure GPS continues supporting the federal government.

GPS’ support is crucial to Anwar’s continued tenure as prime minister, particularly as the coalition provides the numbers needed for the Madani government to remain in power should BN withdraw its support.

DAP is the only Pakatan Harapan component party contesting the Dec 12 Sarawak election, after PKR and Amanah opted out. Perikatan Nasional and BN have also decided not to contest.

Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen

Yesterday, Chong criticised PKR’s decision in a video statement, accusing the party of sacrificing democracy in Sarawak in exchange for federal political support.

“Obviously, the prime minister has caved to threats from GPS and pulled out of the state elections in exchange for continued support in the federal government.

“To me, this is sacrificing democracy in Sarawak for political support at the federal level,” Chong said.

US tariffs: 'Better deal with it tomorrow'

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the United States' proposed additional tariffs of up to 18 percent on Malaysian goods, Anwar said he would respond after discussing the matter with his cabinet tomorrow.

“Better to deal with it tomorrow,” he told reporters.

The US has proposed additional tariffs of up to 18 percent on Malaysian goods, alleging that the country’s industrial policies and manufacturing practices contribute to excess production capacity that distorts trade and restricts US commerce.

Malaysia is among 14 economies facing proposed tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, with rates ranging from 15 to 35 percent.

Other economies targeted include China, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and the European Union.

READ MORE: US proposes tariffs of up to 18pct on Malaysian goods over excess production



