DAP deputy secretary-general Ramkarpal Singh has accused Umno of undermining the stability of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's administration, turning the tables on Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said over her criticism of DAP's conduct within the coalition government.

The Bukit Gelugor MP pointed to Umno's growing political cooperation with opposition party PAS, repeated public criticism of Anwar and calls for Parliament's dissolution as evidence of the party's disregard for the coalition government's founding agreement.

"If there is any talk of breaching trust or violating the terms of our political cooperation and the said agreement, the record speaks for itself.

"It is Umno’s actions - not DAP - that have strained the consensus and tested the boundaries of the said agreement," Ramkarpal (above) said in a statement today.

He was responding to Azalina's defence of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi following DAP national chairperson Gobind Singh Deo's call for Umno ministers to resign if they no longer supported Anwar.

Yesterday, Azalina rebuked Gobind for issuing what she described as a public ultimatum against a coalition partner, arguing that political disagreements should be resolved through consultation rather than demands for resignation.

Azalina Othman Said

She cited the coalition government's cooperation agreement signed on Dec 16, 2022, stressing that coalition partners were not required to agree unconditionally with every political position taken by the prime minister.

"If there are differences of opinion among coalition partners, the appropriate response is dialogue and consultation, not public pressure or demands for resignation," the de facto law minister added.

‘Amusing interpretation’

However, Ramkarpal, who chairs DAP's national legal bureau, dismissed Azalina's interpretation of the agreement as "amusing", adding she should instead reflect on its primary purpose of ensuring a stable government.

He cited the agreement's title, which explicitly refers to stability, reforms, social unity and inclusiveness as the foundations of the coalition.

"With respect, Azalina should honestly reflect on her party’s commitment to the continuance of a stable coalition government under Anwar," he said.

Ramkarpal also identified three areas in which he claimed Umno had undermined that commitment.

First, he questioned Umno and BN's political alignment with PAS while remaining a core partner in the federal administration alongside Pakatan Harapan.

He cited cooperation between the parties during the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, as well as the ongoing Malacca polls.

"Working with the opposition while simultaneously sitting in the administration raises serious questions about Umno’s sincerity and commitment to the coalition's shared mandate, which can seriously destabilise the government," he said.

Open attacks against PM

Secondly, Ramkarpal alleged a pattern of open criticism against Anwar by Umno leaders, arguing that persistent public attacks weakened the prime minister's authority and public confidence in the administration.

"Third, calls by Umno leaders for the dissolution of Parliament while we are actively governing together, again, demonstrate utter disregard for the stability we promised the rakyat," he said.

Azalina yesterday also accused DAP of contributing to political instability through DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke's resignation as transport minister, while outlining several options for resolving the dispute under the coalition agreement, including mediation.

She maintained that Umno remained committed to supporting Anwar's leadership and upholding the agreement.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Ramkarpal, however, insisted that DAP remained a disciplined and reliable partner in government.

He said the coalition government was established to ensure stable governance and economic recovery, rather than create political uncertainty to serve individual parties' interests.

“We remain committed to honouring the terms of the said agreement and support the prime minister’s reform and economic agenda.

“However, we will not hesitate to state the truth when the integrity of the coalition is compromised," Ramkarpal stressed.