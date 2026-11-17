The family of Noorizwan Zulkefly has urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers to expedite action against the police officers involved in his death, insisting they would accept nothing less than a murder charge.

This comes 47 days after Noorizwan died in Cheras police custody. According to the post-mortem report, the 42-year-old's death was attributed to blunt force trauma to the head, with 21 other injuries found on his body.

A month after his death, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M Kumar classified the case under Section 331 of the Penal Code, a decision the family has vehemently rejected.

Section 331 concerns voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort a confession, a charge that the family believes fails to reflect the fatal injuries Noorizwan sustained.

The family and their lawyers submitted a memorandum to the AGC this morning, which was received by the head of its Strategic Communications Unit, Amir Khusairi.

Nooranis Zulkefly hands over a memorandum to AGC's Strategic Communications Unit head Amir Khusairi today

Speaking to reporters outside the AGC today, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) director Rania Aljuneid reiterated that Noorizwan's case is not about someone being injured.

"He is dead.

"We want the investigation papers to be opened under Section 302 for murder, not Section 331," she stressed.

In their memorandum, the group sought clarification on whether the AGC has received investigation papers into Noorizwan's death.

Apart from urging the AGC to pursue murder charges, the memorandum called for the AGC to provide the family with a written explanation of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Don’t stay silent

Noorizwan's brother, Nooranis, criticised the AGC for its silence on the matter, saying the family deserved an update on the investigation's progress.

Noorizwan Zulkefly

Lawyer Dina Zamri added that the AGC's handling of the case would have wider implications for public confidence in the country's institutions, particularly the police and the prosecution service.

She questioned how Malaysians could be expected to trust institutions tasked with protecting them if authorities failed to provide answers over a death in police custody.

"The police cannot simply send the investigation papers to the AGC and have the AGC remain silent. You have to do your job," she said.

The family and their lawyers also vowed to continue pressing for accountability until the case is pursued as murder, with Nooranis warning they would not let their memorandum be ignored.

“We do not want this memorandum to simply be another piece of paper left on someone's desk and eventually thrown into the rubbish bin," Nooranis said.