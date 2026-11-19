A Negeri Sembilan Umno leader cautioned today that a fresh election is not a way out of the state’s political crisis, saying a legislative assembly sitting must be convened before year-end to table the 2027 budget.

Tampin MP Isam Isa’s remarks come as the state government awaits royal consent to convene the assembly, and Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim continues to carry out his duties amid questions over his purported resignation.

“We need to move quickly because the state assembly has to sit, especially for the budget. We have to do it this year, before the new year.

“If we don’t sit by February, the assembly will dissolve automatically. An election won’t solve the problem,” said Isam (above, left), who is Negeri Sembilan Umno treasurer, when met in Parliament today.

Isam was among state Umno leaders present during a press conference in Seremban with Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias on Tuesday.

The state constitution sets a six-month limit between the last sitting of one session and the first sitting of the next.

Tampin MP Isam Isa with Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly last sat on Aug 18, when it passed a RM40.35 million supplementary supply bill. Feb 18 next year marks six months from that sitting.

The state government had proposed opening the sitting on Nov 26 and tabling the budget the next day, subject to the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Ismail said earlier this month that budget preparations had been finalised.

Awaiting palace decision

Isam also reiterated Negeri Sembilan Umno’s stand to respect any decision by Tuanku Muhriz, and that the state chapter would welcome Ismail staying on as menteri besar.

“The administration must carry on as usual so that the people of Negeri Sembilan can benefit from development and see us deliver on what we promised at the last election,” he said.

On Monday, BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir announced that Ismail had tendered his resignation as menteri besar.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim

The palace said the following day that a law firm representative had delivered the purported resignation letter and that it had yet to verify its authenticity. It said any resignation would take effect only with the ruler’s consent, but the palace has yet to make a decision to date.

However, a source close to Ismail told Malaysiakini on Tuesday that the menteri besar had neither resigned nor submitted a letter to the palace.

Yesterday, Ismail’s press secretary said the menteri besar was still carrying out his duties, while BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that the coalition had submitted one name to the palace as a possible successor.

The state has been without a full executive council since Tuanku Muhriz revoked the appointments of 10 excos in September amid a tussle among state nobles for the throne.

The months-long imbroglio saw local chieftains moving to replace Tuanku Muhriz with Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar, with Ismail at first declaring his support for the sitting ruler but later backing the rival claimants along with the state executive council, resulting in the latter’s removal.

Ismail and the former excos withdrew their challenge to Tuanku Muhriz’s position as ruler last week. The former excos also withdrew their court challenge against their dismissal yesterday.