Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has urged BN to leave the government now rather than wait until the next general election, amid growing tensions between the coalition and Pakatan Harapan.

This comes just days before the fourth anniversary of the Anwar Ibrahim-led Madani government, which is in danger of splitting after BN worked with Perikatan Nasional in the Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Malacca state elections, to Harapan’s detriment.

In an interview, the agriculture and food security minister said only those who continued to support Anwar’s leadership should celebrate the anniversary.

“If they no longer want to support this administration, then there is no need for them to wait until the general election.

“They can make a move that would provide clarity (to our relations).

“We do not want to fight you when at the same time we remain in the same team,” he said in the latest episode of KiniTV’s “Explain Sikit, Kini!” podcast, which aired this morning.

Harapan and BN agreed to form a coalition government in November 2022, following advice from then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

This came after the 15th general election ended in a hung Parliament, with no single party or coalition securing enough seats to form a government on its own. Other parties and coalitions subsequently joined the unity administration.

However, relations between Harapan and BN began to sour when the latter started working with PAS-led PN in the Johor state election. Tensions further escalated when the cooperation extended to the Negeri Sembilan and Malacca polls.

The BN-PN electoral pact resulted in massive gains at Harapan’s expense, with the alliance sweeping 24 of 28 seats in the latest Malacca election.

Najib's pardon, Umno-DAP feud

During the podcast, Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, said BN’s hostility towards DAP and its push for a royal pardon for former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak were among the factors contributing to the rift.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak

As an example, he cited BN’s latest criticism of Putrajaya for allowing the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) to extend its land lease for 99 years for a nominal RM1,000 land premium instead of the estimated RM4.67 million.

Umno and PAS leaders have criticised the move, but Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh explained that the KLSCAH is a gazetted national heritage building with no commercial development value.

Mohamad said BN could have raised its objections through discussions with Harapan as a government partner, but instead chose to launch a public offensive against DAP.

“We are together in the government, where we can discuss all these. But they instead chose to start attacking,” he said.



