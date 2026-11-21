Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has urged Malays to reject calls for unity that serve to shield corrupt leaders, saying the same standards of justice must apply to everyone, including those within their own ranks.

“As a Malay, I am proud of my Malay race. That is only natural.

“However, that sense of pride has its boundaries. How can we possibly be proud of corrupt leaders who misappropriate billions of the people’s money?” he said in his policy speech at Amanah’s national convention in Shah Alam today.

His remarks come amid growing tensions between Pakatan Harapan and BN, which cooperated with Perikatan Nasional in the recent Negeri Sembilan and Malacca state elections.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said last Sunday that there were no plans to extend the cooperation to the next general election, although he did not rule out further talks.

Deputy Prime Minister and BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

In a KiniTV interview aired yesterday, Mohamad said BN should leave the Madani government if it no longer supported Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii responded by calling for Parliament to be dissolved if Harapan, particularly DAP, could no longer accept BN’s leadership.

Rejecting racial politics

Against this backdrop, Mohamad’s speech, titled "Istiqamah Menggempur Asabiyah" (Steadfast in Combating Tribalism), warned against blind loyalty to one’s group.

“That is why combating asabiyah must begin with the courage to apply the same standard to everyone, including ourselves and our own leadership.

“This principle must be upheld; we must never abandon our religious principles just for the sake of chasing power,” he said.

The Kota Raja MP, who is also the agriculture and food security minister, cited a hadith in which Prophet Muhammad said that even his daughter Fatimah would face punishment if she stole.

Amanah convention in Shah Alam

Mohamad also accused unnamed parties of fuelling hostility towards other communities by claiming that Malays and Islam were under threat.

“Is this the racial unity we dream of? This is not racial unity!

“This is merely a way to win support to gain power and continue an agenda of enriching their own circles by plundering the nation’s wealth,” he said.

Corruption and public cost

Mohamad cited the 1MDB scandal as an example of how misappropriation hurts the public.

“Imagine if that RM50 billion could have been used to build schools, hospitals, and mosques, and to provide a more comfortable life for the people,” he said.

In an Oct 22 parliamentary reply, the Finance Ministry put the government’s total 1MDB-related obligations at RM51.4 billion, comprising RM42.5 billion already paid and RM8.9 billion still outstanding.

After RM31.3 billion in recoveries, the ministry estimated the net financial burden at RM20.1 billion, assuming no further recoveries.

Mohamad also cited Tabung Haji, saying the government had to intervene to protect millions of Muslim depositors.

The 2018 restructuring addressed a RM10.9 billion deficit by transferring underperforming assets to government-owned Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd.

Amanah deputy president Mujahid Yusof Rawa disclosed the fund’s financial position in Parliament in December 2018, when he was religious affairs minister. The Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report on Tabung Haji was made public in July.

Mohamad urged Malays to judge calls for unity based on the conduct of those making them, while working with other communities to build a more prosperous Malaysia.

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali (in blue baju Melayu)

Meanwhile, Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali attended the convention and was applauded by delegates when his name was announced earlier today.

As the Selangor opposition leader, Azmin has led Bersatu’s talks with the state government on a proposed confidence and supply agreement, which Selangor Amanah leaders have backed.