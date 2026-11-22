The minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting on Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest have been declassified to enable the Attorney-General's Chambers to prepare an affidavit in reply to the judicial review application filed by the Malaysian Bar, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the content of the meeting minutes needed to be included in the government's affidavit in reply to address the judicial review application concerning Najib's house arrest.

"Therefore, the document must first be declassified to enable the attorney-general to prepare an affidavit in reply.

"The affidavit will only be complete if the matters discussed at the Pardons Board meeting are included in it," he told reporters at the Royal Malaysia Police Fun Run 2026 in Kuala Lumpur today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Home Ministry secretary-general Awang Alik Jeman, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M Kumar.

On Nov 19, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that while the original Pardons Board documents were indeed classified as secret, the declassification process was not unusual if the documents were challenged through court proceedings.

Anwar said applications or challenges involving such documents through the courts could normally lead to a declassification process, with the date of implementation to be determined later.

The High Court previously ordered Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest at his residence in Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur, with immediate effect.

On Nov 10, the AGC filed an application at the Kuala Lumpur High Court to review the release order involving Najib, which allowed the former prime minister to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

On Nov 11, the Malaysian Bar filed a fresh legal action challenging the board's decision allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.

- Bernama



