The increasingly effective consolidation of votes by rival political forces calls for more creative and bold solutions, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said.

He said lessons from recent state elections, which yielded less encouraging results, should serve as a reminder to all parties, including the leadership, not to become complacent with their current position.

“They consolidate their votes, combining the votes of two coalitions, regardless of their achievements, while playing on sentiments, as long as DAP is not in the government. This sentiment, whether we like it or not, has been effective, particularly in the Malacca and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

“This is the political manoeuvre being played out, and we must be aware of it, understand it and have plans to face these challenges,” he said when officiating the Selangor DAP Convention in Shah Alam today.

Loke also alleged that in Selangor, members and supporters of certain political parties moved to change their polling centres to facilitate vote consolidation aimed at bringing down the Pakatan Harapan administration in the state.

“This is a planned strategy and a major challenge for Selangor Harapan. We must find a way forward and focus on how we move ahead. It is therefore crucial that we inspire Selangor voters to see Harapan as the best choice to continue leading the state,” he said.

He said any strategy must take into account the actual strength of each constituency and changes in the voting landscape, warning that failure to retain Selangor in the next election would not only cost the coalition its position in government but also jeopardise the continuity of the administration’s achievements since 2008.

Meanwhile, Selangor DAP chairperson Ng Sze Han proposed a redelineation of electoral constituencies in the state, citing disparities in voter numbers across constituencies.

“Take my own state constituency, Kinrara, which has 134,016 voters, compared with Sungai Air Tawar, which has 20,336.

“Kinrara has more than six times the number of voters. That is why the number of Selangor state seats must be increased. As the population grows, the number of elected representatives must also increase,” he said.

- Bernama



