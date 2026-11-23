Will Malaysia keep deporting Myanmar refugees after ICJ ruling, LFL asks
Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has urged the government to clarify its position on Rohingya refugees in Malaysia and whether it will continue deporting Myanmar nationals.
This comes following last week's International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the community, less than two months after Malaysia repatriated nearly 1,500 Myanmar nationals.
In a statement, LFL adviser Latheefa Koya questioned whether...
Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has urged the government to clarify its position on Rohingya refugees in Malaysia and whether it will continue deporting Myanmar nationals.
This comes following last week's International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the community, less than two months after Malaysia repatriated nearly 1,500 Myanmar nationals.
In a statement, LFL adviser Latheefa Koya questioned whether the government would continue treating survivors of the Myanmar genocide as undocumented migrants and arresting them under immigration laws.
"Will they continue looking away while vigilantes hunt them in our streets? Or will they do the right thing and finally give them the legal status and protection that survivors of genocide deserve?
"It is sheer hypocrisy for Malaysia to claim moral leadership on Palestine while partnering with a genocidal regime and abandoning its victims at home.
"You cannot condemn genocide in Gaza and shake hands with genocide in Rakhine," she said.
On Nov 19, the ICJ ruled that Myanmar had breached several of its obligations under international treaties to prevent and not commit genocide.
The 15-judge panel found, by a 9-6 majority, that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. The judges also ruled by majority that the country had committed several other specific violations.
READ MORE: ICJ: Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya
Govt’s deafening silence
On Sept 29, Malaysia and Myanmar conducted a repatriation exercise involving nearly 1,476 Myanmar nationals, who were deported aboard Myanmar naval vessels. However, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said none of those repatriated was Rohingya.
Latheefa also condemned Anwar for welcoming Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to Malaysia in October.
She pointed out that the military responsible for the genocidal operations in Myanmar was under Min Aung Hlaing's command, and that he was now being sought by the international court over crimes against humanity.
"It is unimaginable to think of (former prime minister Abdul) Razak (Hussein) rolling out the red carpet for Pol Pot in the 1970s. What Razak would not do then, Anwar has done now," she said.
Latheefa also criticised Putrajaya for remaining silent over the ongoing persecution of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia by self-styled vigilantes.
Some commentators deliberately spin Latheefa Koya's words and try hard to put words in her mouth. The first paragraph itself is VERY CLEAR. "Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has urged the government to clarify its position on Rohingya refugees in Malaysia and whether it will continue deporting Myanmar nationals." LFL need clarification from Madani about the position on Rohingya after the ICJ judgement. The statement also mentioned Myanmar nationals, NOT particularly referring to any ethnicities. If you don't know how to spin or put words in someone's mouth, don't do it. Nauseating. The junta's red-carpet rollout has flown over Anwar's face. It has become another joke on him.
Is Latheefa playing politics again? Obviously. From what was reported, no Rohingya was returned back to Myanmar, only refugees of other Myanmar ethnicities. Whatever it is, any repatriations were even before the ICJ announced that the Myanmar government committed genocide against the Rohingya. Latheefa is losing her credibility day by day. I guess the day when Azmin is in the government, and I hope not, she will start change her tune again.
Latheefa is absolutely correct. This is a predominantly Muslim country and historically accommodating of refugees. For the Rohingya refugees this country is culturally and religiously closest to their ways. If not here to flee, where else to go? What the madani govt did was neither madani nor reform-minded.
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