The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) will issue a notice to all data centre operators in the country not to host, lease space to, or provide any services to seven entities flagged by the United States as national security and foreign policy risks.

This followed the resignation and reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who admitted to an affair with a woman that US authorities suspect to be a Chinese spy.

“Malaysia remains committed to a secure, transparent, and rules-based trading environment, and will not allow the country to be used as a conduit to circumvent export controls,” said the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry, which oversees Mida.

READ MORE: How is Malaysia linked to Nvidia spy affair scandal?

The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security yesterday blacklisted the seven entities from Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, linking them to efforts to circumvent export controls and divert powerful Nvidia microchips used in artificial intelligence development to China, the country’s chief rival in the technological race.

Of the seven entities identified, two are companies registered in Malaysia, namely Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd and MSFusion Sdn Bhd.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry said Speedmatrix is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Megaspeed International Pte Ltd, a company incorporated in Singapore and linked to Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect was working with China’s intelligence agency.

READ MORE: Jensen back as Nvidia CEO, but M'sian companies tied to 'spy' lover blacklisted by US

However, based on Mida’s records, Megaspeed International is not a Malaysian entity and is not involved as an operator or tenant of any data centre operating in the country.

The ministry also stressed that action will be taken against any party found to have violated the law.