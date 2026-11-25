DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said it is unsustainable for partners in a federal coalition government to clash with each other in state elections.

His remarks come despite DAP’s decision to take on key federal partner Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in 12 seats in the upcoming Sarawak polls.

DAP is the only Pakatan Harapan party contesting the Dec 12 state election.

GPS support is needed to keep Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in power until the end of the term, as it provides the numbers needed to survive a potential BN pullout from the federal government.

Speaking in a podcast hosted by the prime minister's political adviser Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Loke cited the downfall of the Muhyiddin Yassin administration to show why such clashes were unsustainable.

"Sabah was the first one, then followed by Malacca, Johor, they all fought against each other. That resulted in the collapse of that cooperation model.

"I think for a real coalition to be sustainable at the federal level, it must be able to cut across the states as well, because at the end the states form the federal," Loke said.

He added that he had advised PKR leader Saifuddin Nasution Ismail that Harapan needed to learn from this and avoid such clashes, which then led to a partnership with BN in the 2023 six state elections and subsequent by-elections.

However, Loke said the situation changed after the 2025 Sabah election, when BN began looking for new partners, leading to clashes between BN and Harapan in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca.

BN won all these elections with support from Perikatan Nasional.

DAP-GPS relationship

While Loke did not comment on the upcoming clashes in Sarawak, nor did Zafrul ask him about them, the DAP lawmaker did touch on his party's relationship with GPS.

The former transport minister highlighted how he apologised to GPS chief Abang Johari Openg to secure the formation of the coalition federal government.

Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg

Loke also cited his efforts to hand over control of Bintulu Port to the state, as well as the proven track record of their cooperation over the past several years.

He said such cooperation between political parties at odds with each other is needed for the country to progress.



