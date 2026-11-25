Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly apologised to staff and pledged to do better after being reinstated at the helm of the chipmaking giant, CNBC reported.

“I hurt all of you,” he said, according to one person present at Tuesday’s meeting.

He described it as the second hardest meeting of his life, with the first being a conversation with his wife. He also disclosed that he was undergoing therapy, according to an attendee who requested anonymity.

Huang reportedly told staff that Nvidia did not need a succession plan, arguing that its leadership team made such arrangements unnecessary.

He attributed this to Nvidia’s unique business model, in which multiple capable leaders oversee different parts of the organisation rather than relying on a traditional corporate hierarchy.

According to those present, Huang believed a formal succession plan would introduce unnecessary layers of hierarchy, potentially undermining the leadership structure that had helped drive the company’s success.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang on Monday, ending an 11-day absence from the company’s leadership following revelations of alleged personal misconduct.

His departure came amid reports of several extramarital relationships, including one allegedly involving a Chinese businessperson suspected of having links to Beijing’s intelligence apparatus.

Last week, newly appointed board chair Harvey Jones said Huang had stepped down following the disclosure of “personal behaviour inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms”.

In announcing his return, Nvidia said the board had sought input from senior federal government officials to assess whether the controversy surrounding its CEO posed any national security concerns.

United States President Donald Trump subsequently told CNBC that he had personally given the board assurances, adding that he had “made the deal” to facilitate Huang’s reinstatement.

An Nvidia spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.