A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot detained in a drug smuggling syndicate case involving the use of military assets has been identified as playing the role of transporting drug supplies from the Klang Valley to Sabah.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Hussein Omar Khan said the individual was among the syndicate members assigned specific roles in its operations, including that of a drug transporter.

“He is one of the members. Apart from his role as the coordinator, he also served as a transporter, moving drug supplies from the Klang Valley to Sabah,” he told reporters after the Royal Malaysia Police Cooperative welfare visit and group insurance cheque replica handover programme at Kampung Tengah Geting, Pengkalan Kubor, today.

Hussein said investigations had so far confirmed that the drugs were transported to Labuan and Tawau, but police did not rule out the possibility that the syndicate also targeted other destinations.

He said police have detained 13 individuals, seven RMAF officers and personnel and six civilians, to assist in the investigation.

He said police have also identified several other individuals believed to be linked to the syndicate, and efforts are being taken to track them down and arrest them.

Investigation chronology

On the chronology of the investigation, Hussein said police first received information about the possible use of military assets in drug smuggling activities following a major drug seizure in Sabah involving six containers at Port Klang, which were bound for Teluk Sepanggar, Sabah, in January this year.

He said police obtained more concrete information in July before opening an investigation paper and continuing intelligence gathering and surveillance until the latest incident in Subang.

On Nov 19, police uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate believed to have used RMAF air transport facilities to smuggle drugs into Sabah before distributing them to international markets, following the arrest of 11 individuals, including five RMAF officers.

Police arrested the individuals in several raids conducted in collaboration with the RMAF in the Klang Valley and Labuan on Nov 17.

Defence Minister Khaled Nordin had earlier said the arrests followed the discovery of drugs concealed in five suitcases and a box at the Air Movement Building at Subang Air Base, making it the first such incident detected through a routine inspection.

- Bernama



