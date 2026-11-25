Two federal cabinet members are among the 82 candidates fielded by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to defend their respective seats in the 13th Sarawak state election.

They are Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing, who will contest Dudong, and Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Huang Tiong Sii, who will defend Repok.

Tiong is the Bintulu MP, while Huang represents Sarikei in Parliament.

The full list of candidates for all 82 state seats was announced by GPS chairperson and Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg at a press conference at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters in Kuching today.

The announcement also drew attention to incumbent Engkilili assemblyperson Johnical Rayong Ngipa, who remains on the GPS candidate list after joining the Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) today, following his departure from the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Huang Tiong Sii (left) and Tiong King Sing will contest in the Sarawak state election

Meanwhile, incumbent Bawang Assan assemblyperson Wong Soon Koh, who has held the seat since 1991, will not seek re-election, with GPS fielding a new candidate, Kevin Lau Kor Jie, in his place.

Rayong, who was PDP vice-president, and Wong, the party's senior vice-president, announced their resignations from PDP effective Nov 22.

Several veteran leaders were also dropped from the candidate list, including Idris Buang in Muara Tuang, Francis Harden Hollis in Simanggang and Rosey Yunus in Bekenu.

They will be replaced by Dayang Nurfizawati Abang Abdul Karim, Leonard Libau Anol and Nurfatin Syafawani Tahamat, respectively.

The list also includes Kuching South mayor Wee Hong Seng, who will contest Pending, as well as incumbents See Chee How in Batu Lintang and Baru Bian in Ba'kelalan, who won their respective seats under the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket in the 2021 state election.

Abang Johari Openg

Abang Johari will defend Gedong, while the three Sarawak deputy premiers also retain their respective seats - Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in Bukit Saban, Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan in Bukit Sari and Dr Sim Kui Hian in Batu Kawah.

The Election Commission has set Dec 12 as the polling day. Nominations will be held on Nov 28, and early voting on Dec 8.

- Bernama



