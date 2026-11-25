Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen has characterised the state PKR chapter's decision not to contest in the upcoming state polls as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim giving in to threats from the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

GPS support is needed to keep Anwar in power as prime minister until the end of his term, particularly as it provides the numbers needed to survive a potential BN pullout from the Madani government.

"Obviously, the prime minister has caved to threats from GPS and pulled out of the state elections in exchange for continued support in the federal government.

"To me, this is sacrificing democracy in Sarawak for political support at federal level," Chong (above) said in a video today.

'Think carefully' warning

On Sunday, GPS chief Abang Johari Openg questioned why parties that benefited from the coalition's support to form the federal government wanted to challenge it in the state election.

"Democracy means you can contest. But think carefully before contesting. Otherwise, the federal government may not be there without GPS support," he had said.

PM Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg circa 2019

DAP is the only Pakatan Harapan component to compete in the Dec 12 Sarawak election as PKR and Amanah have opted out. Perikatan Nasional and BN have also decided not to contest the Sarawak election.

READ MORE: Vying for GPS' support, PKR also sits out Sarawak polls

Maintaining checks and balances

DAP is set to clash with GPS in 12 out of 82 seats in the state polls, with Chong saying that the decision to contest is part of Sarawak DAP's autonomy, stressing that an opposition is needed to keep GPS in check.

"If GPS can make the prime minister decide to sit out of an election, what else is GPS not able to do?

"This almost amounts to absolute power in this country," he said, warning that absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Chong also questioned why GPS had not used its power to get Putrajaya to expedite the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The Sarawak DAP chief's remarks were in sharp contrast to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke's, who said that it is unsustainable if parties in the federal government clash at the state level.

READ MORE: Loke says unsustainable for federal partners to fight in states

Loke, however, did not comment on the Sarawak situation.



