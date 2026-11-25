'PM, PKR caved to GPS threats' - Sarawak DAP chief
Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen has characterised the state PKR chapter's decision not to contest in the upcoming state polls as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim giving in to threats from the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.
GPS support is needed to keep Anwar in power as prime minister until the end of his term, particularly as it provides the numbers needed to survive a potential BN pullout from the Madani government.
Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen has characterised the state PKR chapter's decision not to contest in the upcoming state polls as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim giving in to threats from the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.
GPS support is needed to keep Anwar in power as prime minister until the end of his term, particularly as it provides the numbers needed to survive a potential BN pullout from the Madani government.
"Obviously, the prime minister has caved to threats from GPS and pulled out of the state elections in exchange for continued support in the federal government.
"To me, this is sacrificing democracy in Sarawak for political support at federal level," Chong (above) said in a video today.
'Think carefully' warning
On Sunday, GPS chief Abang Johari Openg questioned why parties that benefited from the coalition's support to form the federal government wanted to challenge it in the state election.
"Democracy means you can contest. But think carefully before contesting. Otherwise, the federal government may not be there without GPS support," he had said.
DAP is the only Pakatan Harapan component to compete in the Dec 12 Sarawak election as PKR and Amanah have opted out. Perikatan Nasional and BN have also decided not to contest the Sarawak election.
READ MORE: Vying for GPS' support, PKR also sits out Sarawak polls
Maintaining checks and balances
DAP is set to clash with GPS in 12 out of 82 seats in the state polls, with Chong saying that the decision to contest is part of Sarawak DAP's autonomy, stressing that an opposition is needed to keep GPS in check.
"If GPS can make the prime minister decide to sit out of an election, what else is GPS not able to do?
"This almost amounts to absolute power in this country," he said, warning that absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Chong also questioned why GPS had not used its power to get Putrajaya to expedite the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.
The Sarawak DAP chief's remarks were in sharp contrast to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke's, who said that it is unsustainable if parties in the federal government clash at the state level.
READ MORE: Loke says unsustainable for federal partners to fight in states
Loke, however, did not comment on the Sarawak situation.
1. The most important question Chong is NOT asking is why does the PM want to secure a full term to the extent that he is willing to do it by undemocratic means? Is this the will of the people or the will of others NOT the people? 2. Chong is indeed being hypocritical by questioning the PM’s and PH’s integrity now when he was silent when Anwar was appointed PM and before that position was confirmed by a confidence vote proving he has the support of the majority of the MPs, he — though not yet head of govt — made deals with political parties for their support for a full term in exchange for state resources that that he had then had no authority over? This is not only undemocratic but unethical. Who gave him the authority to negotiate away state assets for support to win a confidence vote? Explain to the people why PH parties let this happen.
DAP was played out by PKR and Amanah. This is the type of loyal political friends in the PH Madani government. DAP must know by now that PMX can play his political cards to remain as PM at Federal level to the extent of sacrificing his Madani partners and make friends with enemies BN Umno have seen it and have taken their course. DAP is still ignorant and refuse to see and hear what is happening politically. There are no permanent friends or permanent enemies in politics. Only permanent interests. DAP will do to go it alone be it opposition or otherwise.
DAP Sarawak were told to stay out of Sarawak business because they are Malay party but why they can choose to use their own logo during the last election rather than PH logo? Chiong as state chairman have all the autonomy to decide if DAP Sarawak should run or not! It’s not Loke that present the watikah to the candidate. Remember GPS built a flag pole that cost RM30mil unchecked. Selangor built a taller one with less that half of the price. For the past 50 years DAP Sarawak had been the check and balance. So if Abg Jo is so worry about check and balance then he had everything to hide. Start from his own jet! DAP Sarawak will not yield.
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