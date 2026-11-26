The family of the late Noorizwan Zulkefly has made repeated attempts to obtain answers over his death in police custody. But the question of what happens next must now be answered by the government, said their lawyer, Wan Nabila Dina Wan Zamri.

Wan Nabila said the family should not have to continue chasing the authorities for updates. Instead, the government must inform them of the investigation's status, who is handling it, and what steps will be taken next.

“What's next? That is not a question the family should have to answer. That is a question the government needs to answer.

“The ball is now in the government's court, and from the very beginning, it has been the government's responsibility to inform us of what is happening with the investigation,” she said at a press conference after the family lodged a police report at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) today.

Meanwhile, Noorizwan's younger sister, Nooranis, questioned whether the family would have to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, having already met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and several ministers to draw attention to the case.

“We have already met the prime minister and the home minister (Saifuddin Nasution Ismail) – surely we don't have to go see the Agong next?” she said.

Noorizwan Zulkefly

Nooranis said the family approached various parties for answers but had yet to receive satisfactory updates on the investigation into her brother's death.

She said the family had also been forced to visit various government offices and police stations to find out about the case's progress, when the authorities should have been proactively providing such information.

The family still does not know the investigation's status, who is handling it, which individuals are being investigated, or how many people are involved, she added.

The police previously said that investigation papers into Noorizwan's custodial death would be submitted to the Attorney-General's Chambers. The investigation was being conducted under Section 331 of the Penal Code concerning voluntarily causing hurt to extort a confession or information, despite calls for the case to be classified as murder under Section 302.

Post-mortem reveals 46 injuries

Earlier, Nooranis lodged a police report after receiving her brother's full post-mortem report on Nov 16.

According to the police report, a post-mortem conducted by forensic pathologist Dr Faridah Nor found 46 external injuries on Noorizwan's body, from head to toe.

These included bruises, abrasions, and lacerations on his head, face, shoulders, back, hands, legs, wrists, thighs, knees, and the soles of his feet.

The report identified head injuries caused by blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

The pathologist also opined that the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma inflicted by one or more individuals within three days before his death.

The report further detailed several serious internal injuries, including bleeding beneath the scalp, widespread bleeding on the brain's surface (subarachnoid haemorrhage), and bruising on the right frontal lobe.

A 15cm by 13cm bruise was also found on the mesentery of the intestine (intestinal support tissue), with microscopic examination showing bleeding extending into the underlying muscle.

The pathologist found no natural disease that had caused or contributed to Noorizwan's death, the report stated.

Commenting on the findings, Wan Nabila highlighted three key points: the number of injuries, the possibility that more than one person was involved, and the finding that death resulted from blunt force trauma.

“When we read all of this together, the only reasonable conclusion that can be drawn is that he was murdered,” the lawyer said.

Family questions probe delay

In the police report, Nooranis also alleged that her brother had been repeatedly beaten all over his body while in police custody at the Cheras IPD.

Noorizwan was arrested on Sept 20 and detained at the Cheras IPD for 11 days before being taken to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) on the night of Sept 30. He was pronounced dead at 1.52am on Oct 1.

Nooranis said 56 days had passed since her brother's death, but no police officers faced disciplinary action or been charged over the incident as of the date the report was lodged.

Noorizwan's death: Protesters holding placards and banners at Bukit Aman

She also questioned why the case was still being investigated under Section 331 of the Penal Code.

The family has called for regular updates on the investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Wan Nabila said the legal team would continue supporting the family in seeking answers and pressing the authorities to take appropriate action.

“It should not be the family who has to chase the government for updates, the next steps, or to find out what will be done next,” she said.