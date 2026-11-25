From one press conference to another, from street protests to a memorandum handed to MPs in Parliament, and even an appeal to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Noorizwan Zulkefly's family has tried one avenue after another in its desperate quest for justice.

But 56 days have passed, and there is still no meaningful action.

Noorizwan died at Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM) on Oct 1 after being taken there for treatment the previous day. At the time, he was in detention at the Cheras district police headquarters, where he had been held since Sept 19.

Now, with 46 horrific injuries revealed in an official post-mortem report, the family is turning to the very institution whose officers stand accused of causing his death. In a bitter twist of irony, it will lodge a police report in yet another attempt to secure justice for the 42-year-old father of two, who died while in police custody.

“He did not just suffer injuries. He was murdered,” declared a notice to the media announcing that the family would lodge the report at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters tomorrow.

In a statement to Malaysiakini, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) director Rania Junied, who is representing the family, said there could be no further excuses, particularly in the face of the official post-mortem findings from a government hospital.

“And its findings are devastating. There were more injuries on the body than in the infamous A Kugan (custodial death) case of 2009.

“The report confirms what we have feared and said from the very beginning - Noorizwan did not die of natural causes or disease in police custody. He died from brutal injuries inflicted on him while he was in police custody.

“Fifty-six days on, not a single police officer has been arrested or suspended or charged. The police have moved at a snail's pace in this case,” she added.

On Oct 24, Anwar said he instructed the police to conduct a thorough, transparent and uncompromising investigation into Noorizwan’s death.

Expressing condolences over Noorizwan’s death, Anwar, who was also a victim of police abuse when he was imprisoned, said he understood the family’s grief and anxiety.

'Beaten to death'

During a press conference last week, LFL adviser N Surendran said the injuries extended from Noorizwan’s head to his feet, with the post-mortem report identifying bleeding around the brain caused by blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

He said the extent of Noorizwan’s injuries was particularly alarming as they were found across almost his entire body, indicating that he had been subjected to severe physical violence.

“The findings are irrefutable. To put it simply, he (Noorizwan) was beaten to death,” Surendran said.

The post-mortem report also stated that the injuries were consistent with being inflicted by one or more persons and had been sustained within three days preceding his death.