An official post-mortem report has documented 46 external injuries on Noorizwan Zulkefly’s body, with lawyers describing his death as one of the worst cases of custodial deaths in recent times.

The findings, made public today, were prepared by a pathologist from Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. The official count of 46 injuries is more than double the 21 injuries previously reported.

The injuries extended from Noorizwan’s head to his feet, with the report identifying bleeding around the brain caused by blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Lawyer for Liberty (LFL) adviser N Surendran said the findings were worse than those in the case of A Kugan, who died in police custody in 2009. Forty-five injuries were documented on Kugan’s body back then.

He said the extent of Noorizwan’s injuries was particularly alarming as they were found across almost his entire body, indicating that he had been subjected to severe physical violence.

“The findings are irrefutable. To put it simply, he (Noorizwan) was beaten to death,” Surendran said at a press conference in Petaling Jaya today.

The post-mortem report also stated that the injuries were consistent with being inflicted by one or more persons and had been sustained within three days preceding his death.

Unimaginable violence

Among other injuries documented were extensive bruising to the forehead, temples and both sides of the head, as well as swelling around both eyes.

An internal examination found widespread bleeding beneath the scalp, bleeding around the brain and a contusion in the lower right frontal region of the brain.

The report also documented two injuries on Noorizwan’s wrists consistent with those caused by handcuffs, alongside multiple bruises and abrasions on his arms, legs and feet.

Noorizwan Zulkefly

Noorizwan’s brother, Nooranis Zulkefly, said the findings had left the family struggling to comprehend the extent of the violence inflicted on his brother.

“I cannot imagine, even until today, how my late brother endured 10 days of torture. How could he have been treated so cruelly, without any sense of humanity?” he said.

With the official post-mortem findings now made public, Nooranis questioned what more the authorities were waiting for before taking action.

He also doubled down on his criticisms of the police, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and the Home Ministry, pointing out that no action had been taken 50 days since his brother’s death.

“What more are you trying to hide? I will not back down until I get answers,” Nooranis added.

Family wants murder charge

Noorizwan, 42, was arrested on Sept 20 and detained at the Cheras district police headquarters for about 10 days before being taken to HCTM on Sept 30. He died at the hospital at 1.52am the following day.

His family had previously said they were not informed of his arrest or hospitalisation and only learnt of his death afterwards.

About a month after his death, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M Kumar classified the case under Section 331 of the Penal Code, a decision the family has since challenged.

Section 331 concerns voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort a confession, a charge that the family believes fails to reflect the fatal injuries Noorizwan sustained.

The family and their lawyers have called for the case to be reclassified as murder under Section 302, and have brought their grievances to several authorities, including the AGC earlier this week.